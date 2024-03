FDA Indicates Adequate Data For Mesoblast's Remestemcel-L BLA Submission In Children With SR-aGVHD

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO, MSB.AX) said that U.S. FDA has informed the company that following additional consideration the available clinical data from its Phase 3 study MSB-GVHD001 appears sufficient to support submission of the proposed Biologics License Application or BLA for remestemcel-L for treatment of pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD).

Mesoblast stated that it intends to file the resubmission during the next quarter, seeking to address all remaining product characterization issues.

