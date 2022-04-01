FDA Roundup: April 1, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA published the FDA Voices: "Give Your Community a Boost: Combatting Misinformation Through Communication and Research," by RADM Richardae Araojo, Pharm.D., M.S., Associate Commissioner for Minority Health and Director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. April is National Minority Health Month, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selected "Give Your Community a Boost" as this year's theme. Over the last two years, the FDA has worked tirelessly with our U.S. government partners, medical product manufacturers, international partners and additional stakeholders to address COVID-19. Although the pandemic continues, significant strides have been made in efforts to protect the health of Americans. The FDA authorized and approved multiple vaccines, authorized several treatments, increased available testing options such as at-home tests and provided countless educational resources in a variety of languages.





On March 31 , the FDA published findings from the facility inspection at the Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan , on the FDA Investigation of Cronobacter Infections: Powdered Infant Formula page. Five environmental subsamples collected from the Sturgis facility were positive for Cronobacter sakazakii; four were detected by the FDA and one was detected through firm-initiated testing. The positive Cronobacter sakazakii environmental samples at the Sturgis facility have been analyzed using Whole Genome Sequencing, revealing five different strains of Cronobacter sakazakii. Product samples collected by FDA at the facility were analyzed for Cronobacter by the FDA and were found negative. There are no additional FDA samples pending analysis at this time. On March 18, 2022 , the FDA inspection at the Abbott Nutrition facility was completed and a Form 483 was issued that included four observations.





Connecticut , Maine , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , Rhode Island and Vermont (Region 1) (as of 3/25/2022)

New Jersey , New York , Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands (Region 2) (as of 3/25/2022)

Illinois , Indiana , Michigan , Minnesota , Ohio and Wisconsin (Region 5) (as of 3/30/2022)

Arizona , California , Hawaii , Nevada , American Samoa , Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands , Federated States of Micronesia , Guam , Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau (Region 9) (as of 3/30/2022)

Alaska , Idaho , Oregon and Washington (Region 10) (as of 3/30/2022)





Sotrovimab remains authorized in U.S. regions where the CDC Nowcast point estimate for the proportion of the Omicron BA.2 variant remains below 50%.





On March 29 , the FDA approved the CartiHeal Ltd. Agili-C, a breakthrough-designated device to treat defects or lesions that can occur in cartilage covering bones in the knee joint. The device is a small cylinder of material, implanted below the defect or lesion in the cartilage onto the underlying bone where it gradually resorbs and is replaced by new cartilage. The Agili-C is a porous, biocompatible and biodegradable material made from natural calcium carbonate derived from purified, inorganic coral's external skeleton.





, the FDA approved the CartiHeal Ltd. Agili-C, a breakthrough-designated device to treat defects or lesions that can occur in cartilage covering bones in the knee joint. The device is a small cylinder of material, implanted below the defect or lesion in the cartilage onto the underlying bone where it gradually resorbs and is replaced by new cartilage. The Agili-C is a porous, biocompatible and biodegradable material made from natural calcium carbonate derived from purified, inorganic coral's external skeleton. On March 29 , the FDA authorized for marketing the BrainTemp Neonate System, an external system for measuring a neonate's brain temperature to be used by health care professionals who care for neonates in intensive care units, operating rooms and recovery rooms. Brain and core temperature of neonates are measured in circumstances where targeted temperature management may be indicated.





, the FDA authorized for marketing the BrainTemp Neonate System, an external system for measuring a neonate's brain temperature to be used by health care professionals who care for neonates in intensive care units, operating rooms and recovery rooms. Brain and core temperature of neonates are measured in circumstances where targeted temperature management may be indicated. Today, the FDA updated the Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab)fact sheet and frequently asked questions with updated dosing information for patients who had already received the previously authorized initial dose (150 mg of tixagevimab and 150 mg of cilgavimab). These patients should receive an additional Evusheld dose as soon as possible, with the dose based on the following criteria:





If the patient received their initial dose less than or equal to 3 months ago, the patient should receive a dose of 150 mg of tixagevimab and 150 mg of cilgavimab.







If the patient received their initial dose longer than 3 months ago, the patient should receive a dose of 300 mg of tixagevimab and 300 mg of cilgavimab.





COVID-19 testing updates:





As of today, 425 tests and sample collection devices are authorized by the FDA under emergency use authorizations (EUAs). These include 293 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 84 antibody and other immune response tests and 48 antigen tests. There are 74 molecular authorizations and 1 antibody authorization that can be used with home-collected samples. There is one EUA for a molecular prescription at-home test, two EUAs for antigen prescription at-home tests, 15 EUAs for antigen over-the-counter (OTC) at-home tests, and three for molecular OTC at-home tests.







The FDA has authorized 28 antigen tests and nine molecular tests for serial screening programs. The FDA has also authorized 910 revisions to EUA authorizations.

Additional Resources:

