(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTIQ) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XPOVIO (selinexor) in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer that can cause bone marrow scarring, enlarged spleen, anemia, and severe fatigue.

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 28, 2027, when it is expected to complete its review of the application.

The filing is primarily supported by data from the Phase 3 SENTRY trial, which evaluated once-weekly selinexor combined with ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis who had not previously received JAK inhibitor treatment.

If approved, the combination could become the first approved combination therapy for myelofibrosis, where JAK inhibitors are currently the only approved class of treatment.

Myelofibrosis affects approximately 20,000 patients in the United States and around 19,000 patients in the European Union, according to the company. The disease can interfere with the body's ability to produce healthy blood cells and lead to symptoms including weakness, abdominal discomfort, night sweats and bone pain.

Karyopharm said it is preparing for a potential launch while continuing to work with the FDA during the review process.

Beyond myelofibrosis, XPOVIO is already approved in the United States for certain patients with multiple myeloma and is marketed in more than 50 countries and territories worldwide through Karyopharm and its commercial partners.

KPTIQ closed Monday's trading at $0.02, up 12.60%.