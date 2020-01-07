FDAnews Announces -- China's NMPA (CFDA):Latest Regulatory Updates with QMS-PMS Focus Webinar January 21, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China's NMPA (CFDA):

Latest Regulatory Updates with QMS-PMS Focus

An FDAnews Webinar

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST

https://www.fdanews.com/chinanpma

China is the second-largest medical device and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry market globally. It is the only market with a 20 percent annual growth rate year after year.

Stay up to speed on the hundreds of new regulations introduced by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) — formally known as the China Food and Drug Administration.

What are the strategic factors to consider during the reform before submission?

Join us on Jan. 21 and get up to speed on the regulatory reform in China that impacts the medical device and IVD industry.

During the webinar, attendees will:



Determine how to leverage a legal agent in China to increase compliance by understanding their roles and responsibilities

to increase compliance by understanding their roles and responsibilities Discover how to assess and determine the new piloted MAH system by understanding its MAH qualification requirements and responsibilities

Familiarize oneself with how to leverage overseas QMS for China operations by understanding China GMP regulations and Chinese culture differences

operations by understanding China GMP regulations and Chinese culture differences Find out how to comply with required adverse events (AE) and serious adverse events (SAE) reports, including how to differentiate between AE and SAE and when to report

Join us for clarity on China's regulatory reforms impacting the medical device and IVD industry.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

China's NMPA (CFDA):

Latest Regulatory Updates with QMS-PMS Focus

An FDAnews Webinar

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST

https://www.fdanews.com/chinanpma

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://www.fdanews.com/chinanpma

By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

SOURCE FDAnews