FDAnews Announces -- Increase Compliance, Reduce Risk with Integrated Digital Solutions: Create a Connected System and Streamline Your Operations Webinar, Nov. 26, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First to market: A coveted spot one aspires to reach in the crowded life sciences arena. There are multiple SOPs in place to improve efficiency and ease of use, in an effort to minimize wasted time and win that sought-after place.

But one is far more likely to be first to market when SOPs and digital solutions are integrated, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. After all, if one doesn't know there's a problem, one can't address it.

Patricia Santos-Serrao, RAC — Director, Product Strategy at MasterControl — explains that, while individual systems are each valuable alone, when targeted tools are integrated, they offer benefits that are exponentially powerful. Especially since 80% of quality issues are due to inefficient corrective action from previously identified issues.

Connected technology — the integration of electronic document management, training management, risk mitigation, risk management, deviation and CAPA management, and audit management systems — will trigger the kinds of checks and balances across systems that increase compliance and reduce risk.

Attend this session to:



Save time and money by streamlining processes, automating and consolidating tasks

Build a robust risk management protocol that automates vital actions in other systems

Optimize document controls to automatically trigger important updates that might otherwise take weeks to notice

Implement a learning management system that goes beyond "read and understood" to ensure compliance

Ensure audit tools are flexible and powerful enough to capture compliance issues meaningfully, both internally and externally

Create an integrated document control and training management strategy to take advantage of automation features of technology

Incorporate business processes into technology to automate tasks and reduce risk of critical tasks being missed

Win that coveted first-to-market spot. Integrate digital solutions, streamline operations, improve quality and mitigate risk. First to market is just around the corner.

