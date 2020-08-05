|
05.08.2020 06:00:00
FDAnews Announces -- Maintaining Your Risk-Based Cleaning and Disinfectant Programs: Best Practices During COVID-19 Webinar Aug. 19, 2020
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maintaining Your Risk-Based Cleaning and Disinfectant Programs:
Best Practices During COVID-19
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://www.fdanews.com/riskbaseddisinfectant
The task of maintaining a controlled cleanroom is never simple and COVID-19 has made it more challenging. From COVID-19 monitoring to contact tracing and social distancing, cleanliness and sterilization remain essential during the pandemic.
This webinar will discuss the newest technologies to keep a cleanroom in a state of control. We'll also tackle the regulatory expectations around this requirement, including those of the FDA and international regulatory agencies.
Cleaning and disinfecting expert Jim Polarine will share tips on how to best design a risk-based program during this global health crisis. He will discuss industry trends, global regulatory expectations and how to maintain a controlled cleanroom. From his experienced perspective, attendees will learn what is needed to know to both meet written guidance and create the most sterile cleanroom feasible.
During this webinar, we will cover:
- Regulatory Expectations
a. Requirements of FDA, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory
Agency (MHRA), Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA),
National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices (ANMAT),
Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), European Medicines
Agency (EMA) and Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des
Produits de Santé (ANSM) inspectors as they relate to COVID-19
b. Lessons learned from FDA warning letters and 483s
- Guidance Documents
a. Details in USP 43 1072, PDA Technical Report #70 and other industry
documents
b. New guidance in Draft Annex I
- Basis Cleaning and Disinfection Frequencies
a. Keeping cleanrooms controlled to ensure safe, pure and efficacious
products
- Industry Best Practices
a. Disinfecting during the COVID-19 pandemic
b. Managing fungal and bacterial spore excursions
- The Latest Advances in Application Equipment and Cleaning Methods
a. Disinfectant rotation, sterility, application, and rinsing
b. COVID-19 monitoring, contact tracing and social distancing
requirements
Maintaining a cleanroom has become more difficult due COVID-19 but not impossible. With expert guidance, you can manage cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing with best practices and a risk-based program.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Maintaining Your Risk-Based Cleaning and Disinfectant Programs:
Best Practices During COVID-19
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://www.fdanews.com/riskbaseddisinfectant
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/riskbaseddisinfectant
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
