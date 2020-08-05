FDAnews Announces -- Maintaining Your Risk-Based Cleaning and Disinfectant Programs: Best Practices During COVID-19 Webinar Aug. 19, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maintaining Your Risk-Based Cleaning and Disinfectant Programs:

Best Practices During COVID-19

An FDAnews Webinar

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.fdanews.com/riskbaseddisinfectant

The task of maintaining a controlled cleanroom is never simple and COVID-19 has made it more challenging. From COVID-19 monitoring to contact tracing and social distancing, cleanliness and sterilization remain essential during the pandemic.

This webinar will discuss the newest technologies to keep a cleanroom in a state of control. We'll also tackle the regulatory expectations around this requirement, including those of the FDA and international regulatory agencies.

Cleaning and disinfecting expert Jim Polarine will share tips on how to best design a risk-based program during this global health crisis. He will discuss industry trends, global regulatory expectations and how to maintain a controlled cleanroom. From his experienced perspective, attendees will learn what is needed to know to both meet written guidance and create the most sterile cleanroom feasible.

During this webinar, we will cover:



Regulatory Expectations

a. Requirements of FDA, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory

Agency (MHRA), Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA),

National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices (ANMAT),

Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), European Medicines

Agency (EMA) and Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des

Produits de Santé (ANSM) inspectors as they relate to COVID-19

b. Lessons learned from FDA warning letters and 483s



Guidance Documents

a. Details in USP 43 1072, PDA Technical Report #70 and other industry

documents

b. New guidance in Draft Annex I



Basis Cleaning and Disinfection Frequencies

a. Keeping cleanrooms controlled to ensure safe, pure and efficacious

products



Industry Best Practices

a. Disinfecting during the COVID-19 pandemic

b. Managing fungal and bacterial spore excursions



The Latest Advances in Application Equipment and Cleaning Methods

a. Disinfectant rotation, sterility, application, and rinsing

b. COVID-19 monitoring, contact tracing and social distancing

requirements

Maintaining a cleanroom has become more difficult due COVID-19 but not impossible. With expert guidance, you can manage cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing with best practices and a risk-based program.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://www.fdanews.com/riskbaseddisinfectant

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

