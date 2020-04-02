FDAnews Announces -- Medical Device Change Management Webinar, April 16, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Device Change Management

Thursday, April 16, 2020, 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.fdanews.com/mdchangemanagement

What change management method should one be using for a medical device?

The answer is, it depends — the method is often dependent on the type of change. Is it due to post-market design change, production process changes, QMS process changes, corrective action or preventive action?

If one is involved in any aspect of quality management systems (QMS), one needs to be familiar with the overarching change management process as well as common methods for specific change types.

Join FDAnews and operational expert Dan O'Leary for a comprehensive overview on April 16. Mr. O'Leary will review best practices, processes and methods to support medical device change management. The presentation will cover change activities in FDA QSR, ISO 13485:2016, EU-MDR Article 10, and EU-IVDR Article 10:

●Familiarize oneself with the overarching change management process and methods

●Assess how to apply the process to specific change types

●Determine the change interactions in the change types

●Master how to apply the process to specific QMS requirements

●Identify the similarities and differences across QMS requirements

Bonus material: Participants will receive a guide to the change management process and its applications.

Ensure a consistent approach to the change management process and avoid problems associated with ad hoc methods.

Medical Device Change Management

Thursday, April 16, 2020, 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.fdanews.com/mdchangemanagement

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://www.fdanews.com/mdchangemanagement

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

