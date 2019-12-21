FDAnews Announces -- SOPs for the 21st Century: Why Less is More March 19-20, 2020- Philadelphia, PA

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOPs for the 21st Century:

Why Less is More

March 19-20, 2020

Doubletree Hotel Philadelphia Center City • Philadelphia, PA

https://www.fdanews.com/sops

Early Bird Savings: Register by Feb. 20 and Save $200

Are the current SOPs written for the auditor, or to help the staff? Far too often, SOP documents end up reading like some complicated legal document when what the people really need is something they can quickly skim and digest every day.

This workshop provides one with an opportunity to hear from John Avellanet — an acknowledged SOP expert who's defended SOPs and policies to government inspectors and litigators alike — who will show attendees the practical techniques to streamline and simplify policies and procedures, all while strengthening compliance. And one will also share experiences and learn from fellow attendees who are confronting the same issues.

By attending this critical workshop and attendees will find out:

*What inspection questions to expect about SOPs and policies

*How to take advantage of the Policy-SOP-Task Outline hierarchy

*How to use forms, checklists, and templates to reinforce compliance

*How to make procedures and policies less like a wall of text, and more understandable and followable

*And much more…

Attend this highly-interactive, two-day workshop that will teach the practical techniques needed for writing fast-read, flexible and compliant SOPs — SOPs that will meet FDA requirements as well as today's globalized expectations.

Conference Details:

Tuition:

Early Bird Pricing: $1,597 (available until Feb. 20, 2020)

Regular Pricing: $1,797 (after Feb. 20, 2020)

Significant team discounts are available.

