25.03.2020 05:00:00
FDAnews Announces -- The FDAnews Webinar Training Pass. Gain year-round, unrestricted access to archived webinars
FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webinar Training Pass
Knowledge is power. Now one can get the ultimate power to take control of one's business with the FDAnews Webinar Training Pass.
Get year-round, unrestricted access to an archive of more than 500 webinars on the latest trends, regulations and best practices for pharmaceutical and medical device industry professionals with this all-inclusive annual Webinar Training Pass.
PLUS, subscribers will get automatic access to every single one of our more than 50 webinars taking place over the next year with the Webinar Training Pass… all for one low price!
The Webinar Training Pass works out to cost less than $2.50 per webinar. Ordinarily, these high-quality training programs are up to $487 each!
The on-demand webinars feature up-to-the-minute and evergreen compliance topics and regulatory developments. They're led by FDA officials, top consultants and expert speakers in the pharmaceutical industry.
Recent Pharmaceutical Webinar Training Pass titles include:
1. FDA Adverse Event Reporting System
2. Pharmaceutical Regulation in 2020
3. The Future of Generic Drug Competition
4. Understanding the Drug Supply Chain Security Act
5. FDA 483s and Warning Letters: What Regulatory and Quality Professionals Absolutely Need to Know
6. Develop World-Class SOPs that Minimize Human Error: Improve Your Productivity, Quality and Regulatory Standing
Recent Medical Device Webinar Training Pass titles include:
1. Implementing a Medical Device Change Control Process
2. FDA 483s and Warning Letters: What Regulatory and Quality Professionals Absolutely Need to Know
3. Understanding UDI in EU Device Regulations
4. How to Address Medical Device Sample Size Issues: What Regulatory and Quality Professionals Absolutely Must Know
5. Develop World-Class SOPs that Minimize Human Error: Improve Your Productivity, Quality and Regulatory Standing
6. Medical Device Nonconforming Audit Findings: Corrective Action That's Right for Your Company
Forget the "free" webinars led by high-pressure vendors who only waste your time. These training programs are for drug and devicemakers serious about getting ahead of the competition.
Also available: Take advantage of our site licenses of the Webinar Training Pass, so you'll have the most-informed workforce in pharma!
Webinar Details:
Webinar Training Pass
Subscription:
$797 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
