FDH Aero Taps Industry Leader Jason Lewis for VP of Quality

Lewis joins FDH after a nearly two-decade tenure with leading aerospace company

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global supply chain solutions provider for aerospace and defense OEMs and aftermarket segments, today announces the new hire of Jason Lewis as Vice President – Quality.

Lewis brings with him more than 20 years of quality and operational experience, a majority of which he spent at Boeing Distribution Services Inc., where he focused on streamlining operations to reduce operating costs and mutually improve profitability. Prior to joining FDH, Lewis served as Boeing's director of supply chain quality.

"I am thrilled to have Jason join our team. He is uniquely qualified for this strategic role, and his combination of experience and leadership qualities ensure that he's the right person to help us continue to expand and perform at a high level to keep our customers happy," said Ryan Kinslow, COO of FDH Aero.

In his role, Lewis will lead the quality and compliance process across all FDH Aero businesses, reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Ryan Kinslow. In addition to trade compliance, Jason will be optimizing and integrating processes across the organization, to ensure delivery of quality products that meet diverse customer expectations.

"I am excited to take on this key role at FDH and help our team develop and see its best potential," Lewis said. "Everyone is energized and ready to influence positive change. I hope to help improve upon the great service and extraordinary quality of work that's already evident to me from my time getting to know the team."

Formerly a committee member of both the FAA Suspected Unapproved Parts Program and ASA Quality Assurance Committee, Lewis currently sits on the board of directors for the Aviation Suppliers Association.

Lewis graduated from The University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. He also earned an Airframe and Power Plant License from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense. With more than 55 years of experience, we specialize in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and Aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in El Segundo, CA, has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and employs more than 1,000 people globally.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contacts

Heather Rosenow

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

Josh Skalniak

Lambert

jskalniak@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fdh-aero-taps-industry-leader-jason-lewis-for-vp-of-quality-301652497.html

SOURCE FDH Aero