07.08.2021 03:07:00

FDNY Receives All-Electric Volvo For 'Jaws Of Life' First Responder Training At Manhattan Dealership

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At an event spearheaded by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, Volvo Car USA has donated an all-electric XC40 Recharge vehicle to the FDNY at Manhattan Volvo to help further the cause of post-crash safety. Because of the differences between fully electric vehicles and conventionally powered vehicles, training procedures need to be updated as sales of fully electric vehicles continue to increase.  

FDNY RECEIVES ALL-ELECTRIC VOLVO FOR ‘JAWS OF LIFE’ FIRST RESPONDER TRAINING AT MANHATTAN DEALERSHIP. From L to R: Brian Miller (Volvo Manhattan owner), Mark Schienberg (Greater NY Auto Dealers Assoc president), Eric Miller (Regional VP Volvo), Anders Gustafsson (CEO Volvo), Thomas Richardson (FDNY Chief of Dept, Brendan McSweeney (FDNY Chief of Training), Frank Leeb (FDNY Chief of Academy) and Jean O’Shea (FDNY Foundation Executive Director).

Electric vehicle tipping point puts 'Jaws of Life' first responder training in the spotlight.

"With this donation, the FDNY will be able to get hands-on experience that they can translate to real life scenarios and save lives. This issue will be increasingly important as sales of electric vehicles continue to grow," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. 

"Automobile dealers are the pillars of their communities when it comes to supporting charities and our goal is to combine their local community giving with the power and backing of the car companies they represent to increase and broaden the impact of their philanthropy," said Schienberg.

Fire fighters with the donated all-electric XC40 Recharge at Manhattan Volvo located at 565 11th Avenue in New York City.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fdny-receives-all-electric-volvo-for-jaws-of-life-first-responder-training-at-manhattan-dealership-301350628.html

SOURCE Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA)

