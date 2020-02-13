FE Moran Opens New Office In Wichita, KS

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FE Moran Security Solutions, one of the nation's top security companies, opened its newest office in Wichita, Kansas, on January 6, 2020. Poised to further serve its growing client base, this office is an expansion on the Hutchison, Kansas, branch, which is still open for business.

"This [new Wichita] addition only makes sense. Over the last couple of years, our footprint has increased rapidly in the Wichita market. Granted, we are a nationally recognized and ranked company, and being here in the Wichita market furthers our mission to maintain the experience and perks of working for a local company. We pride ourselves in providing fanatical protection and security service, on-time and on-budget, no matter the size," says Brett D. Bean, CEO/President.

FE Moran Security Solutions is backed by premium equipment, systems and licensed technicians. It also boasts a Five Diamond 24/7 In-House, nationally recognized security operations center and industry-best certification and credentials. FE Moran Security designs, installs and monitors your home or business 24/7 to ensure you have the most reliable security.

"We take safety, security, and trust personally. Our team is grounded on delivering old-fashioned service, meaning we deliver on our promises. Security is more than just a quote or bill. Security today is a plan and a profit multiplier when protecting your people, places and profits," says Joe Jordan, CSO.

FE Moran Security Solutions is now one of the nation's top security companies and security integrators, according to the security rankings by SDM Magazine 2019. The type of growth FE Morgan Security has realized over the past few months has been maintained by helping clients reach their "full potential."

The expansion into Wichita enables extended local servicing and maintenance at an even faster rate. Whether you are a homeowner looking to protect your family or a growing business needing customized and scalable security solutions to align with your plans, FE Moran Security has you protected.

As Wichita grows, so will the need for burglar/fire alarms, video surveillance, access control, and automation. We exists to help you reach your full potential.

Our mission is to build profitable, ongoing relationships by protecting people, places and profits. We provide innovative safety and security solutions, high-quality equipment and installations, customized monitoring and exceptional customer service.

