18.05.2024 11:00:03
Fears of new Windrush as thousands of UK immigrants face ‘cliff edge’ visa change
Campaigners say move to electronic permits by end of the year is a ‘recipe for disaster’ that could leave immigrants without proof of statusLawyers and migrant rights campaigners have warned that the government is heading for a repeat of the Windrush scandal after imposing a “cliff edge” deadline for immigrants to switch to new digital visas.By the end of this year an estimated 500,000 or more non-EU immigrants with leave to remain in the UK will need to replace their physical biometric residence permits (BRPs) – which demonstrate proof of their right to reside, rent, work and claim benefits – with digital e-visas. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
