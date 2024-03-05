|
05.03.2024 11:00:00
February 2024 figures at Eurex
Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reports a 6 percent increase in traded contracts for February compared to the previous year, rising from 146.1 million to 154.6 million contracts. Interest rate derivatives grew by robust 26 percent, with the number of contracts traded in February climbing from 61.4 million to 77.3 million. Equity derivatives also experienced a strong growth of 19 percent with contracts climbing year-on-year from 16.7 to 19.9 million contracts in February. Conversely, index derivatives turnover saw a 16 percent year-on-year decline in February, decreasing from 67.9 million to 57.1 million traded contracts.In OTC Clearing the notional outstanding volumes experienced an 8 percent year-on-year growth in February, reaching EUR 33,882 billion compared to EUR 31,473 billion in the same period the previous year. Specifically, the notional outstanding volumes in interest rate swaps rose by 8 percent, reaching EUR 14,450 billion, while the notional outstanding in overnight index swaps increased by 35 percent to EUR 3,511 billion.Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, recorded a 16 percent increase in daily GC Pooling volumes to EUR 129.3 billion in February. Additionally, the overall average daily term-adjusted repo volume demonstrated a year-on-year growth of 7 percent in February, amounting to EUR 346.8 billion.Business overview – February 2024 February2024 February2023 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 57.1 67.9 -16% Interest rate derivatives (million) 77.3 61.4 +26% Equity derivatives (million) 19.9 16.7 +19% Total (million)1 154.6 146.1 +6% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 33,882 31,473 +8% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 14,450 13,341 +8% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,511 2,598 +35% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 232 226 +3% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 24 20 +19% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 22 16 +33% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 161 142 +13% Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 129.3 111.9 +16% Repo Market (billion EUR) 217.5 212.2 +3% Total (billion EUR) 346.8 324.0 +7%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies. Media contacts: Irmgard Thiessen +49 69 211-1 59 11 irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.com Fabian Vichtl +49 69 211-1 65 95 fabian.vichtl@deutsche-boerse.comBörse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
