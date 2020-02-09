February Brings New Chevrolet Lease and Purchase Offers to Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a GM dealership serving its home city of Orlando along with the entirety of central Florida, has unveiled a new slew of special offers on its website. Among these, one will find several lease and purchase coupons for new Chevrolet models. Models on offer include specific builds of the 2020 Chevy Silverado, 2020 Chevy Trax, 2020 Chevy Equinox and 2020 Chevy Blazer.

Those interested should note that, in order to take advantage of an offer, delivery of the vehicle in question must be taken by March 2, 2020. For full details and more coupons, one may head to the New Vehicle Specials page of the Carl Black Orlando website. Chevrolet offers follow below.



Current Silverado/Sierra lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Silverado Trailboss 4WD for $349 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Alternatively, up to $11,000 may be taken off the MSRP by current GM lessees.

per month with due at signing. Alternatively, up to may be taken off the MSRP by current GM lessees. Competitive lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Trax LS for $149 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase it for $14,990 .

per month with due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase it for . Competitive lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Equinox LS for $179 per month, with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase it for $19,990 below the MSRP.

per month, with due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase it for below the MSRP. Current Silverado/Sierra lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Silverado Custom Crew V6 for $250 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase for $25,990 .

per month with due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase for . Competitive lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Blazer LT for $269 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase for $27,990 below the MSRP.

Those interested in leasing or purchasing a new GM vehicle, whether or not it involves the offers discussed above, would do well to head to the Carl Black Orlando website at http://www.carlblackoforlando.com. Fans of the telephone also have the option of making a call to 888-502-0763. To experience the dealership physically, individuals need only head to its location at 11500 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando.

