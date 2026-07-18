WELCOME HOLDINGS AD Aktie
WKN DE: A0X8UN / ISIN: BG1100074084
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18.07.2026 12:36:00
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, Welcome to Your No-Win Scenario, Courtesy of President Donald Trump
With more than half of 2026 in the books, it's shaping up to be another stellar year for the stock market. Since early June, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all powered to record highs.However, Wall Street's major stock indexes don't always paint a complete picture of what's going on behind the scenes. While several catalysts lie in wait to upend a historically expensive stock market, few if any are drawing as much attention as inflation.Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivering remarks from the White House. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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