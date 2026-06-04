ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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04.06.2026 15:57:00
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Wants to End the Era of Easy Money. These Stocks Could Thrive in the New Market Reality.
New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has called for "regime change" at the Fed. One of his top priorities could be shrinking the central bank's $6.7 trillion balance sheet. Warsh has advocated for quantitative tightening, which involves the Fed selling bonds or allowing bonds that it owns to mature. One effect of quantitative tightening is that it removes liquidity from financial markets. Another repercussion is that it can drive interest rates higher. Both outcomes from ending the era of easy money create a dynamic for investors. However, here are three stocks that should thrive in the new market reality if Warsh can dramatically reduce the Fed's balance sheet. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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