Central Bank Aktie

Central Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YHYY / ISIN: US15251P1084

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02.05.2026 12:36:00

Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh Aims to Transform the Central Bank -- and the Biggest Loser May Be Wall Street

History is about to be made at America's premier financial institution, the Federal Reserve.May 15 will mark Jerome Powell's final day as Fed chair and might represent the start of Kevin Warsh's tenure as head of the Fed (pending Senate confirmation). It may also mark a turning point for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair wraps up on May 15. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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