Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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26.08.2026 00:15:00
Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh Cut the Fed's Post-Meeting Statement From 341 Words to Just 130, Dropping All Mention of Future Rate Cuts. Does That Signal Higher-for-Longer Rates Are Here to Stay?
For a long time, the Federal Reserve provided the market with more information than was needed. That guidance shifted market expectations, prompting some on Wall Street to take on more risk based on what the Fed was likely to do. Those days are over, which is very clear when you read the Fed's post-meeting news release. It has gone from 341 words to just 130, completely removing any guidance. But what does that really say about the future?Wall Street is like a soap opera, with investors chattering about every little nuance and detail of an event. Some of the biggest events in finance are the Federal Reserve's regular policy meetings. This is where the Fed makes interest rate decisions that impact everything from bond yields to credit card rates to the interest you earn on a bank account. Image source: The U.S Federal ReserveContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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