Fed Court Rules Against Masimo's Former Engineer On Theft Of Oximeter Trade Secrets

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI) announced Thursday that the Central District of California has ruled that its former engineer Marcelo Lamego, misappropriated trade secrets related to its pulse oximetry technology. The District Court found that Lamego stole multiple Masimo trade secrets, breached his fiduciary duty of loyalty to Cercacor, and violated his employment agreements by keeping confidential information and documents. The Court permanently enjoined the sale of the True Wearables pulse oximeter and ordered Lamego to abandon at least twelve patent applications containing Masimo's trade secrets and to return all confidential information and documents.

Lamego had served as Masimo's spinoff Cercacor's chief technical officer and left Cercacor in 2014 to work at Apple. Later he launched True Wearables, which created a wearable pulse oximeter devices.

Masimo said it has a separate lawsuit pending against Apple regarding the misappropriation of its trade secrets in developing certain physiological monitoring features of the Apple Watch.