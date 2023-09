Fed Likely to Hold Steady on Rates, But Forecasts Key

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Federal Reserve is all but certain to keep interest rates at its targeted range of 5.25-5.50 percent at Wednesday's meeting, but its projections for the rest of the year and 2024 – an election year primed for partisan sniping over the U.S. economy – will be critical.The next several months will be closely watched, as inflation continues to plague Americans, even as their feverish spending over the summer may come to an abrupt halt with pandemic savings beginning to run out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel