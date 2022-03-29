Federal Compass Closes Series A Financing Partnering with Blueprint Equity

TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Compass, an industry-leading SaaS provider aimed at federal contractors, announced today that it has partnered with Blueprint Equity securing its Series A financing round, its first round of institutional funding.

"It's been quite a ride the past two years, and it's humbling to have earned the trust of a leading firm like Blueprint. This investment allows us to really scale the business and continue to expand our footprint, serving our federal market customers," said CEO Chad Ganske.

The company launched a groundbreaking opportunity and market intelligence platform for federal contractors in late 2019, built on the idea that legacy solutions were not meeting the needs of the federal market. Since then, Federal Compass has become a trusted solution for federal contractors ranging from very small businesses to top 10 integrators. In just the past year, the company has seen upwards of 4x growth, steadily onboarding customers from across the federal market.

"Chad and Jim have deep domain expertise and have demonstrated significant results in meeting the needs of this evolving market," said Francis Donohue, Vice President of Blueprint Equity. "We look forward to partnering with them to further accelerate growth and support of their customers with industry-leading technology and product vision."

Federal Compass plans to use investment proceeds to grow its sales and marketing teams, while also expanding its software development and client support teams. "We have pretty much blown up the idea that a one size fits all product serves the customer. What we're seeing now is a rush to a next-generation solution where the contractor's past performance drives predictive analytics and personalized markets, and we need to rapidly expand our team to support that growth," said Chief Product Officer, Jim Sherwood.

Federal Compass was founded in 2019 by Chad Ganske and Jim Sherwood, industry veterans with over 30 years experience. Prior to founding Federal Compass, Ganske began his career at INPUT, and later worked as Engineering Director at Deltek GovWin. Sherwood began his career managing federal products at INPUT, and later GovWin, before managing a market intelligence consulting practice at Wolf Den Associates.

About Federal Compass

Federal Compass offers a software suite aimed at the federal contracting market, empowering contractors to develop the right strategy, find the right opportunity and win business. To learn more about Federal Compass, visit federalcompass.com.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to rapidly growing enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses across North America. To learn more about Blueprint Equity, visit onblueprint.com.

