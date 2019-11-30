Federal Government Meets with Housing Partners on National Housing Strategy

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - In Vancouver, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development met with the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Mayor Mike Hurley, City of Burnaby along with housing non-profit stakeholders to discuss housing affordability issues in the region and to build on existing partnerships

This comes after similar meetings in Calgary the previous day where after a housing roundtable discussion with local non-profit organizations, Minister Hussen met with Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing.

The Government of Canada continues to roll out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why our government launched Canada's very first National Housing Strategy, to lead the fight against homelessness and improve access to affordable housing in all corners of the country. Much of this work is well underway, and I'm pleased to sit down with partners in government, non-profits and the affordable housing community to listen to their experiences, and bring their voices to Ottawa." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

With a budget of $13.2 billion , National Housing Co-Investment Fund gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Launched in April 2017 , the Rental Construction Financing initiative is investing $13.75 billion to encourage the construction of 42,500 new rental housing units across Canada .

in response to demonstrated community need. The rental market is an important housing option for approximately 30% of Canadians. Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

