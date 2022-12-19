|
19.12.2022 23:26:00
FEDERAL JUDGE DIRECTS ARMY TO INFORM THE COURT OF ANY SOLDIER OR CADET IT PLANS TO DISCHARGE FOR REFUSING A COVID-19 VACCINE DUE TO RELIGIOUS OBJECTIONS
LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix held a preliminary injunction hearing in case number 6:22-cv-00049-H, Schelske v. Austin.
The case involves six Army soldiers and four Army West Point cadets who have been denied their request for religious accommodation from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccines in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment.
At the end of the six-hour hearing, the United States Army was directed to notify the Court of the names of any other soldiers or cadets it intends to discharge for refusing a Covid-19 vaccine for religious reasons at least seven days before discharge. If you are in the Army and believe you are in this situation, please email wcox@sirillp.com.
Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Aaron Siri, Wendy Cox, and Elizabeth A. Brehm of Siri & Glimstad; Chris Wiest of Chris Wiest Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns of Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-judge-directs-army-to-inform-the-court-of-any-soldier-or-cadet-it-plans-to-discharge-for-refusing-a-covid-19-vaccine-due-to-religious-objections-301706540.html
SOURCE Siri & Glimstad LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBoJ sendet Schockwellen: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt im Dienstagshandel nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat schwache Vorgaben zu verdauen und zeigt sich in Rot. An der deutschen Börse geht es unterdessen ebenfalls abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Bären.