Federal Realty Investment Trust: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investing in retail stocks comes with one unavoidable risk, since you are essentially betting that the retail concept you are buying will perform well. Retailers, however, go in and out of favor over time. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) offers an alternative route, by allowing you to buy the landlord of the properties that retailers occupy. Here's why that could be a good decision.Federal Realty shares have fallen roughly 30% from their highs in early 2022. That has pushed the retail-focused real estate investment trust's (REIT's) dividend yield up to around 4.4%. That's near levels last seen during the pandemic-related recession in 2020 and the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009. So, in some ways, the stock looks historically attractive today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel