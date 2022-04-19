+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 23:49:00

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

N. BETHESDA, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce first quarter 2022 earnings in a press release to be issued before market open on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5th, at 11:00 AM ET

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, May 5, 2022

Live Webcast: FRT First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #:  877.407.9208; Passcode: 13729384

A replay of the webcast will be available 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 19, 2022 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13729384.

About Federal Realty
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com


Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8316

bpomar@federalrealty.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301528535.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Federal Realty Investment Trustmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Federal Realty Investment Trustmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: ATX fester -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notiert höher. In Asien geht es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen