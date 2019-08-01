Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today reported operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net income available for common shareholders was $1.05 per diluted share and $0.84 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights of the quarter include:

Generated funds from operations available for common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.60 for the quarter compared to $1.55 in second quarter 2018.

for the quarter compared to in second quarter 2018. Generated comparable property operating income (POI) growth of 3.5% for the second quarter.

Signed leases for 378,756 sf of comparable space in the second quarter at an average rent of $42.68 psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%.

psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%. Opportunistically issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.20% Notes due 2029.

aggregate principal amount of 3.20% Notes due 2029. Amended our revolving credit facility to increase our borrowing capacity to $1.0 billion , extend the maturity date to January 2024 , plus two six-month extension options, and lower the spread over LIBOR to 77.5 basis points.

, extend the maturity date to , plus two six-month extension options, and lower the spread over LIBOR to 77.5 basis points. Increased the regular quarterly dividend rate on common shares to $1.05 per share, representing the 52 nd consecutive year of common dividend increases.

per share, representing the 52 consecutive year of common dividend increases. Maintained our 2019 FFO per diluted share guidance range of $6.30 - $6.46 .

"Continuing to reliably grow bottom line results despite headwinds remains our focal point and the second quarter didn't disappoint," said Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our multi-faceted business plan including great properties, strong leases, redevelopment and development opportunities and an advantageous cost of capital all contributed to a solid result and allowed us to increase our dividend to our shareholders for a REIT-record 52 years in a row."

Financial Results

Net income available for common shareholders was $78.9 million and earnings per diluted share was $1.05 for second quarter 2019 versus $61.6 million and $0.84, respectively, for second quarter 2018.

In the second quarter 2019, Federal Realty generated FFO of $121.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted share. This compares to FFO of $114.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in second quarter 2018.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Portfolio Results

The overall portfolio was 94.1% leased as of June 30, 2019, and the comparable portfolio was 94.6% leased. In second quarter 2019, comparable property POI increased 3.5%. Comparable property POI represents our consolidated property portfolio other than those properties that distort comparability between periods in two primary categories (1) assets that were not owned for the full quarter in both periods presented and (2) assets currently under development or being repositioned for significant redevelopment and investment.

During the second quarter 2019, Federal Realty signed 115 leases for 382,656 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty leased 378,756 square feet at an average rent of $42.68 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $39.75 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty also announced today that its Board of Trustees increased the regular dividend rate on its common shares, declaring a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.20 per share. The regular common dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019, to common shareholders of record on September 23, 2019. This increase represents the 52nd consecutive year that Federal Realty has increased its common dividend, the longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases in the REIT sector, and one of only a small number of companies in any sector to accomplish such a record.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2019.

Summary of Other Quarterly Activities and Recent Developments

May 28, 2019 – Federal Realty closed on the sale of Free State Shopping Center for $72.0 million. Free State Shopping Center is a 264,000 square foot Giant Food anchored shopping center located in Bowie, Maryland.

June 7, 2019 – Federal Realty issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.20% Notes due 2029 at 99.838% of par value. Federal Realty used the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full the outstanding balance of its unsecured term loan and for general corporate purposes.

July 25, 2019 – Federal Realty completed an amendment of its revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity to $1.0 billion from $800 million and extend the maturity date to January 19, 2024, plus two six-month extension options. The pricing was also lowered to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points based on the Trust's current rating.

Guidance

Federal Realty maintained its 2019 guidance for FFO per diluted share of $6.30 to $6.46 and updated 2019 earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.39 to $3.55.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 13, 2019, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property redevelopments or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete, or fail to perform as expected;

risks that we are investing a significant amount in ground-up development projects that may not perform as planned, may be dependent on third parties to deliver critical aspects of certain projects, requires spending a substantial amount upfront in infrastructure, and assumes receipt of public funding which has been committed but not entirely funded;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing, such as our ability to consummate additional financings or obtain replacement financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense; and

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2019.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(in thousands, except share and

per share data)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including $1,703,069 and $1,701,804 of consolidated variable interest

entities, respectively) $ 7,293,212

$ 7,307,622 Construction-in-progress (including $78,633 and $51,313 of consolidated variable

interest entities, respectively) 575,229

495,274 Assets held for sale 5,938

16,576

7,874,379

7,819,472 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $312,416 and $292,374 of

consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (2,148,010)

(2,059,143) Net real estate 5,726,369

5,760,329 Cash and cash equivalents 105,903

64,087 Accounts and notes receivable, net 138,870

142,237 Mortgage notes receivable, net 30,429

30,429 Investment in partnerships 30,800

26,859 Operating lease right of use assets 94,828

— Finance lease right of use assets 53,044

— Prepaid expenses and other assets 203,498

265,703 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,383,741

$ 6,289,644 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $441,469 and $444,388 of consolidated variable

interest entities, respectively) $ 450,883

$ 474,379 Capital lease obligations —

71,519 Notes payable, net 4,163

279,027 Senior notes and debentures, net 2,702,737

2,404,279 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 177,078

177,922 Dividends payable 78,808

78,207 Security deposits payable 20,588

17,875 Operating lease liabilities 74,536

— Finance lease liabilities 72,068

— Other liabilities and deferred credits 157,524

182,898 Total liabilities 3,738,385

3,686,106 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 134,710

136,208 Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:







5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation

preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000

150,000 5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation

preference $25 per share), 399,896 shares issued and outstanding 9,997

9,997 Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

74,950,197 and 74,249,633 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 752

745 Additional paid-in capital 3,088,946

3,004,442 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (841,505)

(818,877) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,024)

(416) Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,407,166

2,345,891 Noncontrolling interests 103,480

121,439 Total shareholders' equity 2,510,646

2,467,330 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,383,741

$ 6,289,644

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Income Statements June 30, 2019















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE













Rental income $ 229,731

$ 224,168

$ 461,223

$ 448,816 Mortgage interest income 734

734

1,469

1,491 Total revenue 230,465

224,902

462,692

450,307 EXPENSES













Rental expenses 41,438

39,905

85,698

84,678 Real estate taxes 25,166

28,307

52,853

56,755 General and administrative 11,422

8,413

20,987

16,342 Depreciation and amortization 59,057

58,381

118,679

116,491 Total operating expenses 137,083

135,006

278,217

274,266















Gain on sale of real estate, net of tax 16,197

3,972

16,197

7,288















OPERATING INCOME 109,579

93,868

200,672

183,329















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)













Other interest income 189

159

366

338 Interest expense (27,482)

(27,766)

(55,515)

(53,950) Income (loss) from partnerships 381

(728)

(1,053)

(1,253) NET INCOME 82,667

65,533

144,470

128,464 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,765)

(1,938)

(3,424)

(3,622) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 80,902

63,595

141,046

124,842 Dividends on preferred shares (2,011)

(2,011)

(4,021)

(4,021) NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 78,891

$ 61,584

$ 137,025

$ 120,821 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:





















Net income available for common shareholders $ 1.05

$ 0.84

$ 1.83

$ 1.65 Weighted average number of common shares 74,713

72,990

74,458

72,948 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 1.05

$ 0.84

$ 1.83

$ 1.65 Weighted average number of common shares 74,713

73,025

74,458

72,997

Federal Realty Investment Trust















Funds From Operations



June 30, 2019



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO) (1)

















Net income

$ 82,667

$ 65,533

$ 144,470

$ 128,464 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,765)

(1,938)

(3,424)

(3,622) Gain on sale of real estate, net

(16,197)

(3,972)

(16,197)

(7,288) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

53,323

52,011

106,812

103,362 Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

4,537

4,702

9,287

9,302 Funds from operations

122,565

116,336

240,948

230,218 Dividends on preferred shares

(1,875)

(1,875)

(3,750)

(3,750) Income attributable to operating partnership units

661

759

1,390

1,534 Income attributable to unvested shares

(346)

(398)

(690)

(786) FFO

$ 121,005

$ 114,822

$ 237,898

$ 227,216 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

75,456

73,880

75,235

73,859 FFO per diluted share

$ 1.60

$ 1.55

$ 3.16

$ 3.08



























Notes:

1) In connection with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, effective January 1, 2019, certain internal and external legal leasing costs

no longer qualify for capitalization. As a result, capitalized leasing costs excluding external commissions decreased to $0.6 million and $1.0

million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, from $2.0 million and $3.6 million for the three and six months ended

June 30, 2018, respectively.

