Federal Realty Investment Trust Aktie

Federal Realty Investment Trust für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 985247 / ISIN: US3137472060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.08.2026 14:46:42

Federal Realty Investment Trust Launches $400 Mln Private Placement Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) announced that its operating partnership, Federal Realty OP LP, has launched a $400 million private offering of exchangeable senior notes due 2031.

The company has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, during 13 days beginning on and including the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $60.0 million of notes.

The company intends to use the proceeds to pay the cost of certain capped call transactions, repay indebtedness, and for other corporate-related purposes.

Pending such use, the proceeds may be invested in short-term, income-producing investments or the company would use them to temporarily repay current and/or future amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

In the pre-market hours, FRT is trading at $123.76, up 1.61 percent on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Federal Realty Investment Trust

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Federal Realty Investment Trust

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:57 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07:27 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen