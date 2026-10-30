Federal Realty Investment Trust Q3 Core FFO Rises; Increases 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported that third quarter Nareit FFO and Core FFO were each $163.0 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $153.0 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, a 5.6% per share increase. Net income available for common shareholders was $64.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.74 versus $59.6 million and $0.69, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue rose 5.2% to $339.02 million from $322.25 million last year.

The company raised and tightened guidance for both 2026 Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share to $7.54 to $7.58, representing over 7% Core FFO growth at the midpoint year-over-year. The company tightened guidance for 2026 earnings per diluted share to $4.23 to $4.27.

Federal Realty announced that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.64 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2027 to common shareholders of record as of January 4, 2027.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Federal Realty shares are up 0.35 percent to $111.90.

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