Federal Realty Investment Trust Aktie
WKN: 985247 / ISIN: US3137472060
|
30.10.2026 13:28:49
Federal Realty Investment Trust Q3 Core FFO Rises; Increases 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported that third quarter Nareit FFO and Core FFO were each $163.0 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $153.0 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, a 5.6% per share increase. Net income available for common shareholders was $64.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.74 versus $59.6 million and $0.69, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue rose 5.2% to $339.02 million from $322.25 million last year.
The company raised and tightened guidance for both 2026 Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share to $7.54 to $7.58, representing over 7% Core FFO growth at the midpoint year-over-year. The company tightened guidance for 2026 earnings per diluted share to $4.23 to $4.27.
Federal Realty announced that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.64 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2027 to common shareholders of record as of January 4, 2027.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Federal Realty shares are up 0.35 percent to $111.90.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Federal Realty Investment Trust
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Federal Realty Investment Trust
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.