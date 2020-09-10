Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald Wood, and its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Dan Guglielmone, will present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 from 11:15 am ET to 11:50 am ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust Presentation at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

When: September 15th, 2020 at 11:15 am ET

Live Webcast: FRT BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through December 15, 2020.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar, Corporate Communications Manager

301.998.8316 / bpomar@federalrealty.com

