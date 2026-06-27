Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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27.06.2026 23:04:01
Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) requires balancing a focus on premium local quality against the safety of international scale. Both companies have long histories of rewarding shareholders, but they follow very different paths to growth.Federal Realty concentrates on a small number of high-value shopping centers in specific metropolitan hubs, while Realty Income utilizes a triple-net lease model across thousands of standalone buildings. These structural differences mean each real estate stock reacts differently to economic shifts and interest rate changes.Federal Realty focuses on high-quality mixed-use properties. The company owns roughly 104 properties that combine retail shopping centers with residential or office space in high-barrier coastal markets. Recent activity includes the acquisition of the Congressional North Shopping Center for $72.3 million in March of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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