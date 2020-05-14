Federal Resources Supporting Nation's Nursing Homes During COVID-19 Crisis

STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and in coordination with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), DLA awarded Federal Resources a contract to provide 1.2 million pieces of eye protection, 13.8 million surgical masks, 12.8 million gowns, and 64.4 million pairs of gloves to ensure the safety and well-being of America's seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Federal Resources is honored to be awarded the contract to provide necessary equipment and solutions to the nation's essential health-care workers. Those on the front line of the COVID-19 healthcare crisis are protecting America's seniors and the loved ones of our nation. The logistical challenge of quickly delivering around 15,000 shipments of PPE pales in comparison to the challenges healthcare workers are facing daily," said Robert McWilliams, Federal Resources President. "As the threat climate makes the jobs of those on the front lines more difficult and dangerous, we are more committed now than ever to supporting their missions and providing the equipment and solutions to keep them safe from harm."

Federal Resources has partnered with the DLA to secure products and solutions to aid in the COVID-19 response. DLA is the nation's combat logistics support agency, managing the global supply chain for the military and other federal agencies. In the midst of a global shortage of PPE, including surgical masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves, Federal Resources located multiple sources of supply to quickly and efficiently put critical PPE in the hands of those who need them.

DLA announced the award to Federal Resources on April 27, 2020, under the Special Operations Equipment (SOE) contract, which is a firm-fixed price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that rapidly fields various equipment including lifesaving products to the military, federal government and first responders.

Federal Resources is proud to continue its support of DLA and its customers through not only this award but with multiple mission critical solutions. For a more comprehensive review of Federal Resources' equipment and procurement solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit us at http://www.federalresources.com/COVID.

