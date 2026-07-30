Federal Signal Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on second quarter performance, current backlog, and continued execution against strategic initiatives.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.12 to $5.30 per share on net sales between $2.58 billion and $2.67 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share on net sales between $2.57 billion and $2.66 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $86.1 million or $1.40 per share, higher than $71.4 million or $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.42 per share, compared to $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 19 percent to $670.2 million from $564.6 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, FSS is trading on the NYSE at $111.86, up $0.00 or 0.00 percent.

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