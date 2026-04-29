Federal Signal Aktie
WKN: 857967 / ISIN: US3138551086
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29.04.2026 14:20:58
Federal Signal Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 10.7% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2026, based on better-than-expected first quarter performance, current backlog, and continued execution against strategic initiatives.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share on net sales between $2.57 billion and $2.66 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.80 per share on net sales between $2.55 billion and $2.65 billion.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, FSS is trading on the NYSE at $122.55, up $10.74 or 9.61 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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