Federal Signal Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 10.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2026, based on better-than-expected first quarter performance, current backlog, and continued execution against strategic initiatives.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share on net sales between $2.57 billion and $2.66 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.80 per share on net sales between $2.55 billion and $2.65 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, FSS is trading on the NYSE at $122.55, up $10.74 or 9.61 percent.

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