Federal Signal Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) expects earnings in line with analysts' estimates.

For the 12-month period, the company expects adjusted income per share of $2.85 to $3.05 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.91 per share.

Annual sales are projected to be in the range $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion, above the Street view of $1.83 billion. FSS expects annual capital expenditure of $35 million to $40 million, for the year. FSS was trading up by 7.54 percent at $88.30 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q4 Results:

Federal Signal announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $34.6 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Federal Signal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $45.7 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $448.4 million from $391.5 million last year.

Federal Signal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $46.4 Mln. vs. $34.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $448.4 Mln vs. $391.5 Mln last year.