27.02.2024 14:11:08

Federal Signal Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) expects earnings in line with analysts' estimates.

For the 12-month period, the company expects adjusted income per share of $2.85 to $3.05 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.91 per share.

Annual sales are projected to be in the range $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion, above the Street view of $1.83 billion. FSS expects annual capital expenditure of $35 million to $40 million, for the year. FSS was trading up by 7.54 percent at $88.30 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q4 Results:

Federal Signal announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $34.6 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Federal Signal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $45.7 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $448.4 million from $391.5 million last year.

Federal Signal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $46.4 Mln. vs. $34.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $448.4 Mln vs. $391.5 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Federal Signal Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Federal Signal Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Federal Signal Corp. 84,24 2,59% Federal Signal Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich verhalten, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordjagd ist. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen