Federated Investors, Inc. Launches Federated Hermes International Equity Fund

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today announced the launch of the Federated Hermes International Equity Fund, which pursues long-term capital appreciation by combining a proprietary systematic Hermes approach with disciplined subjective analysis. The Federated Hermes International Equity Fund becomes the fourth Hermes equity strategy to be offered by Federated as a U.S. mutual fund. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in London-based Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which operates Hermes Investment Management, a leading active manager and a pioneer of strategies that invest according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Through a high active share approach, the new fund invests primarily in a mix of value and growth stocks of companies that derive significant revenue from international developed markets. The fund is managed by Geir Lode, head of global equities at Hermes, along with Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager, and Louise Dudley, portfolio manager. They bring nearly 50 years of combined industry experience to the fund. The team also manages the Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund, launched in April this year.

"We are enthusiastic about expanding the Hermes Global Equities team's investment processes to U.S. investors through the Federated Hermes International Equity Fund, which invests in international companies whose proven fundamentals offer the opportunity for a competitive advantage and a sustainable business model that's likely to generate earnings growth," said John B. Fisher, president and chief executive officer of Federated Advisory Companies. "Hermes' proprietary investment strategies have shown that incorporating a disciplined subjective security analysis that incorporates ESG characteristics can contribute to outperformance." 1

The Federated Hermes International Equity Fund uses MSCI EAFE Index as its benchmark. It is initially being marketed in IS shares, with A, C and R6 share classes to follow.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is a leading global investment manager with $502.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.

