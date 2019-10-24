|
24.10.2019 22:17:00
Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.72 for Q3 2019, compared to $0.59 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $73.0 million for Q3 2019, compared to $59.6 million for Q3 2018. Federated reported YTD 2019 EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.57 for the same period in 2018, on YTD 2019 net income of $190.2 million, compared to $158.8 million for the same period in 2018. Federated's YTD 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's Q3 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).
Federated's total managed assets were a record $527.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $90.0 billion or 21% from $437.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $25.0 billion or 5% from $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Total average managed assets for Q3 2019 were $518.0 billion, up $84.1 billion or 19% from $433.9 billion reported for Q3 2018 and up $24.7 billion or 5% from $493.3 billion reported for Q2 2019.
"As the Federal Reserve cut rates twice in the quarter, investors sought Federated's range of ultrashort products and other fixed-income strategies, and our liquidity management solutions approached record highs," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated also continued to see interest in the growth-focused Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, as well as a range of Hermes equity strategies."
Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2019. During Q3 2019, Federated purchased 79,592 shares of Federated class B common stock for $1.9 million.
Federated's equity assets were $80.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, down $3.3 billion or 4% from $84.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and down $1.2 billion or 1% from $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2019 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund; Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund; Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund; Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund; and Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund.
Federated's fixed-income assets were a record $65.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $0.4 billion or 1% from $65.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $0.7 billion or 1% from $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2019 on a net basis were Federated Bond Fund; Federated Municipal Ultrashort Fund; Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund; Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund; and Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund.
Money market assets were $359.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $95.1 billion or 36% from $264.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $26.2 billion or 8% from $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Money market fund assets were $261.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $78.2 billion or 43% from $183.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $29.9 billion or 13% from $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019.
Federated's money market separate account assets were $98.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $16.8 billion or 21% from $81.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and down $3.6 billion or 4% from $101.7 billion at June 30, 2019.
Financial Summary
Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018
Revenue increased $31.7 million or 10% primarily due to higher average money market assets. This increase in revenue was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets.
During Q3 2019, Federated derived 58% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 41% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $24.3 million or 11% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.6 million primarily due to an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.
Q3 2019 vs. Q2 2019
Revenue increased $18.9 million or 6% primarily due to higher average money market assets and an extra day of revenue in Q3 2019.
Operating expenses increased $14.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.1 million primarily due to an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.
YTD 2019 vs. YTD 2018
Revenue increased $140.4 million or 17% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue (which included performance fees of $4.2 million in 2019) for three quarters in 2019 as compared to one quarter in 2018 and higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.
For the first nine months of 2019, Federated derived 60% of its revenue from long-term assets (41% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 39% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $137.6 million or 23% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses for three quarters in 2019 as compared to one quarter in 2018 and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $36.4 million primarily due to the FX Forward Loss recorded in Q2 2018.
Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 844-602-0380 (domestic) or 862-298-0970 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2019 until Nov. 1, 2019 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 54018. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.
Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies, and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.
Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 10th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.
1) Strategic Insight, Sept. 30, 2019. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2019.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
232,106
$
217,036
7
%
$
220,669
5
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
64,216
49,855
29
57,968
11
Other service fees, net
44,018
41,725
5
42,842
3
Total Revenue
340,340
308,616
10
321,479
6
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
112,247
103,092
9
107,248
5
Distribution
88,082
72,153
22
82,000
7
Systems and communications
13,353
12,213
9
12,111
10
Office and occupancy
10,855
9,332
16
11,066
(2)
Professional service fees
10,678
13,535
(21)
10,281
4
Advertising and promotional
4,102
4,502
(9)
4,697
(13)
Travel and related
4,158
4,622
(10)
4,459
(7)
Other
7,558
7,269
4
4,677
62
Total Operating Expenses
251,033
226,718
11
236,539
6
Operating Income
89,307
81,898
9
84,940
5
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
444
1,199
(63)
1,526
(71)
Debt expense
(1,239)
(1,602)
(23)
(1,332)
(7)
Other, net
8,264
2,240
269
(832)
NM
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
7,469
1,837
307
(638)
NM
Income before income taxes
96,776
83,735
16
84,302
15
Income tax provision
23,191
21,741
7
20,462
13
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
73,585
61,994
19
63,840
15
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
623
2,386
(74)
1,116
(44)
Net Income
$
72,962
$
59,608
22
%
$
62,724
16
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
0.72
$
0.59
22
%
$
0.62
16
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
97,306
96,664
97,330
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2019, Sept. 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
663,974
$
559,429
19
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
176,319
147,248
20
Other service fees, net
128,576
121,784
6
Total Revenue
968,869
828,461
17
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
330,712
255,613
29
Distribution
247,713
214,098
16
Systems and communications
38,258
28,397
35
Office and occupancy
33,283
24,238
37
Professional service fees
31,445
32,443
(3)
Advertising and promotional
12,989
10,967
18
Travel and related
12,465
10,967
14
Other
16,868
9,412
79
Total Operating Expenses
723,733
586,135
23
Operating Income
245,136
242,326
1
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
4,679
3,294
42
Debt expense
(3,971)
(4,363)
(9)
Other, net
7,756
(26,877)
129
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
8,464
(27,946)
130
Income before income taxes
253,600
214,380
18
Income tax provision
61,564
53,713
15
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
192,036
160,667
20
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
1,804
1,906
(5)
Net Income
$
190,232
$
158,761
20
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
1.88
$
1.57
20
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
97,211
97,013
Diluted
97,211
97,014
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.81
$
0.79
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $7.3 million and $6.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Sept. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
309,005
$
190,490
Other current assets
111,867
113,611
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,133,370
1,149,247
Other long-term assets
199,729
90,335
Total Assets
$
1,753,971
$
1,543,683
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
194,375
$
181,180
Long-term debt
120,000
135,000
Other long-term liabilities
289,607
187,869
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
199,492
182,513
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,229,969
1,144,458
Treasury stock
(279,472)
(287,337)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
1,753,971
$
1,543,683
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Equity
Beginning assets
$
81,999
$
80,245
$
57,973
$
72,497
$
62,816
Sales1
5,182
4,812
3,757
15,130
9,681
Redemptions1
(6,384)
(4,404)
(5,288)
(16,714)
(15,624)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,202)
408
(1,531)
(1,584)
(5,943)
Net exchanges
(11)
191
(11)
193
64
Acquisition-related
0
0
24,700
0
24,700
Impact of foreign exchange2
(577)
4
0
(695)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
541
1,151
3,012
10,339
2,506
Ending assets
$
80,750
$
81,999
$
84,143
$
80,750
$
84,143
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$
65,052
$
64,107
$
61,435
$
63,158
$
64,160
Sales1
4,805
5,193
5,163
15,414
14,826
Redemptions1
(5,418)
(5,181)
(4,418)
(16,940)
(15,946)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(613)
12
745
(1,526)
(1,120)
Net exchanges
10
(191)
2
(214)
(78)
Acquisition-related
0
0
2,732
0
2,732
Impact of foreign exchange2
(107)
(25)
0
(124)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
1,482
1,149
455
4,530
(325)
Ending assets
$
65,824
$
65,052
$
65,369
$
65,824
$
65,369
Alternative/Private Markets4
Beginning assets
$
17,917
$
17,854
$
292
$
18,318
$
366
Sales1
384
320
757
1,017
813
Redemptions1
(813)
(302)
(674)
(1,973)
(785)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(429)
18
83
(956)
28
Net exchanges
(61)
(1)
(2)
(64)
(3)
Acquisition-related
0
0
18,509
0
18,509
Impact of foreign exchange2
(560)
(435)
0
(608)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
289
481
(261)
466
(279)
Ending assets
$
17,156
$
17,917
$
18,621
$
17,156
$
18,621
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
4,213
$
4,259
$
4,730
$
4,093
$
5,014
Sales1
65
78
120
247
374
Redemptions1
(218)
(228)
(211)
(687)
(675)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(153)
(150)
(91)
(440)
(301)
Net exchanges
57
0
4
59
2
Acquisition-related
0
0
45
0
45
Market gains and (losses)3
23
104
102
428
30
Ending assets
$
4,140
$
4,213
$
4,790
$
4,140
$
4,790
Total Long-term Assets4
Beginning assets
$
169,181
$
166,465
$
124,430
$
158,066
$
132,356
Sales1
10,436
10,403
9,797
31,808
25,694
Redemptions1
(12,833)
(10,115)
(10,591)
(36,314)
(33,030)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(2,397)
288
(794)
(4,506)
(7,336)
Net exchanges
(5)
(1)
(7)
(26)
(15)
Acquisition-related
0
0
45,986
0
45,986
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,244)
(456)
0
(1,427)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
2,335
2,885
3,308
15,763
1,932
Ending assets
$
167,870
$
169,181
$
172,923
$
167,870
$
172,923
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses).
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.
4)
Ending assets includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2019
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds2
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds2
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$
43,443
$
38,556
$
42,084
$
22,968
$
11,400
$
6,517
$
4,019
$
194
$
100,946
$
68,235
Sales
2,669
2,513
3,971
834
200
184
60
5
6,900
3,536
Redemptions
(2,991)
(3,393)
(4,136)
(1,282)
(651)
(162)
(208)
(10)
(7,986)
(4,847)
Net sales (redemptions)
(322)
(880)
(165)
(448)
(451)
22
(148)
(5)
(1,086)
(1,311)
Net exchanges
(11)
0
15
(5)
(61)
0
57
0
0
(5)
Impact of foreign exchange3
(291)
(286)
(81)
(26)
(353)
(207)
0
0
(725)
(519)
Market gains and (losses)4
(244)
785
476
1,006
291
(2)
24
(1)
547
1,788
Ending assets
$
42,575
$
38,175
$
42,329
$
23,495
$
10,826
$
6,330
$
3,952
$
188
$
99,682
$
68,188
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2019
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds2
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds2
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$
36,584
$
35,913
$
40,490
$
22,668
$
11,365
$
6,953
$
3,920
$
173
$
92,359
$
65,707
Sales
9,128
6,002
12,266
3,148
695
322
235
12
22,324
9,484
Redemptions
(8,734)
(7,980)
(12,707)
(4,233)
(1,251)
(722)
(665)
(22)
(23,357)
(12,957)
Net sales (redemptions)
394
(1,978)
(441)
(1,085)
(556)
(400)
(430)
(10)
(1,033)
(3,473)
Net exchanges
193
0
(184)
(30)
(64)
0
59
0
4
(30)
Impact of foreign exchange3
(333)
(362)
(95)
(29)
(380)
(228)
0
0
(808)
(619)
Market gains and (losses)4
5,737
4,602
2,559
1,971
461
5
403
25
9,160
6,603
Ending assets
$
42,575
$
38,175
$
42,329
$
23,495
$
10,826
$
6,330
$
3,952
$
188
$
99,682
$
68,188
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Ending assets includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
3)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
4)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Total Fund Assets1
Beginning assets
$
100,946
$
98,482
$
76,389
$
92,359
$
79,301
Sales
6,900
7,502
7,168
22,324
18,733
Redemptions
(7,986)
(7,020)
(7,405)
(23,357)
(21,986)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,086)
482
(237)
(1,033)
(3,253)
Net exchanges
0
(1)
(4)
4
(13)
Acquisition-related
0
0
23,564
0
23,564
Impact of foreign exchange2
(725)
(331)
0
(808)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
547
2,314
1,725
9,160
1,838
Ending assets
$
99,682
$
100,946
$
101,437
$
99,682
$
101,437
Total Separate Account Assets4
Beginning assets
$
68,235
$
67,983
$
48,041
$
65,707
$
53,055
Sales5
3,536
2,901
2,629
9,484
6,961
Redemptions5
(4,847)
(3,095)
(3,186)
(12,957)
(11,044)
Net sales (redemptions)5
(1,311)
(194)
(557)
(3,473)
(4,083)
Net exchanges
(5)
0
(3)
(30)
(2)
Acquisition-related
0
0
22,422
0
22,422
Impact of foreign exchange2
(519)
(125)
0
(619)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
1,788
571
1,583
6,603
94
Ending assets
$
68,188
$
68,235
$
71,486
$
68,188
$
71,486
Total Long-term Assets1,4
Beginning assets
$
169,181
$
166,465
$
124,430
$
158,066
$
132,356
Sales5
10,436
10,403
9,797
31,808
25,694
Redemptions5
(12,833)
(10,115)
(10,591)
(36,314)
(33,030)
Net sales (redemptions)5
(2,397)
288
(794)
(4,506)
(7,336)
Net exchanges
(5)
(1)
(7)
(26)
(15)
Acquisition-related
0
0
45,986
0
45,986
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,244)
(456)
0
(1,427)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
2,335
2,885
3,308
15,763
1,932
Ending assets
$
167,870
$
169,181
$
172,923
$
167,870
$
172,923
1)
Includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses).
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.
4)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
5)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Sept. 30, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
80,750
$
81,999
$
80,245
$
72,497
$
84,143
Fixed-income
65,824
65,052
64,107
63,158
65,369
Alternative / private markets1
17,156
17,917
17,854
18,318
18,621
Multi-asset
4,140
4,213
4,259
4,093
4,790
Total long-term assets
167,870
169,181
166,465
158,066
172,923
Money market
359,292
333,066
318,413
301,794
264,233
Total Managed Assets
$
527,162
$
502,247
$
484,878
$
459,860
$
437,156
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
42,575
$
43,443
$
42,057
$
36,584
$
43,578
Fixed-income
42,329
42,084
41,189
40,490
41,817
Alternative / private markets1
10,826
11,400
11,164
11,365
11,457
Multi-asset
3,952
4,019
4,072
3,920
4,585
Total long-term assets
99,682
100,946
98,482
92,359
101,437
Money market
261,215
231,321
214,764
208,480
182,966
Total Fund Assets
$
360,897
$
332,267
$
313,246
$
300,839
$
284,403
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
38,175
$
38,556
$
38,188
$
35,913
$
40,565
Fixed-income
23,495
22,968
22,918
22,668
23,552
Alternative / private markets
6,330
6,517
6,690
6,953
7,164
Multi-asset
188
194
187
173
205
Total long-term assets
68,188
68,235
67,983
65,707
71,486
Money market
98,077
101,745
103,649
93,314
81,267
Total Separate Account Assets
$
166,265
$
169,980
$
171,632
$
159,021
$
152,753
Total Managed Assets
$
527,162
$
502,247
$
484,878
$
459,860
$
437,156
1)
Includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Sept. 30, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
82,027
$
80,819
$
77,554
$
78,084
$
84,262
Fixed-income
65,074
64,913
64,167
63,881
64,750
Alternative / private markets1
17,407
17,772
18,311
18,410
18,504
Multi-asset
4,167
4,225
4,225
4,449
4,805
Total long-term assets
168,675
167,729
164,257
164,824
172,321
Money market
349,313
325,527
311,150
278,885
261,571
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
517,988
$
493,256
$
475,407
$
443,709
$
433,892
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
43,077
$
42,571
$
40,217
$
39,871
$
43,473
Fixed-income
41,958
41,652
41,095
41,088
41,501
Alternative / private markets1
11,035
11,146
11,545
11,351
11,109
Multi-asset
3,978
4,034
4,042
4,268
4,598
Total long-term assets
100,048
99,403
96,899
96,578
100,681
Money market
249,846
222,282
209,260
194,009
179,562
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
349,894
$
321,685
$
306,159
$
290,587
$
280,243
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
38,950
$
38,248
$
37,337
$
38,213
$
40,789
Fixed-income
23,116
23,261
23,072
22,793
23,249
Alternative / private markets
6,372
6,626
6,766
7,059
7,395
Multi-asset
189
191
183
181
207
Total long-term assets
68,627
68,326
67,358
68,246
71,640
Money market
99,467
103,245
101,890
84,876
82,009
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
168,094
$
171,571
$
169,248
$
153,122
$
153,649
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
517,988
$
493,256
$
475,407
$
443,709
$
433,892
1)
The average balance includes $8.1 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.2 billion for the quarters ended Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018 respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
80,133
$
68,212
Fixed-income
64,718
63,312
Alternative / private markets1
17,830
6,393
Multi-asset
4,206
4,869
Total long-term assets
166,887
142,786
Money market
328,664
263,162
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
495,551
$
405,948
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
41,955
$
36,022
Fixed-income
41,568
40,907
Alternative / private markets1
11,243
3,928
Multi-asset
4,018
4,650
Total long-term assets
98,784
85,507
Money market
227,130
179,100
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
325,914
$
264,607
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
38,178
$
32,190
Fixed-income
23,150
22,405
Alternative / private markets
6,587
2,465
Multi-asset
188
219
Total long-term assets
68,103
57,279
Money market
101,534
84,062
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
169,637
$
141,341
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
495,551
$
405,948
1)
The average balance includes $8.2 billion and $2.7 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-investors-inc-reports-third-quarter-2019-earnings-300945208.html
SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.
