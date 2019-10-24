+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 22:17:00

Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.72 for Q3 2019, compared to $0.59 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $73.0 million for Q3 2019, compared to $59.6 million for Q3 2018. Federated reported YTD 2019 EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.57 for the same period in 2018, on YTD 2019 net income of $190.2 million, compared to $158.8 million for the same period in 2018. Federated's YTD 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's Q3 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).

Federated's total managed assets were a record $527.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $90.0 billion or 21% from $437.2 billion at  Sept. 30, 2018 and up $25.0 billion or 5% from $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Total average managed assets for Q3 2019 were $518.0 billion, up $84.1 billion or 19% from $433.9 billion reported for Q3 2018 and up $24.7 billion or 5% from $493.3 billion reported for Q2 2019.

"As the Federal Reserve cut rates twice in the quarter, investors sought Federated's range of ultrashort products and other fixed-income strategies, and our liquidity management solutions approached record highs," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated also continued to see interest in the growth-focused Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, as well as a range of Hermes equity strategies."

Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2019. During Q3 2019, Federated purchased 79,592 shares of Federated class B common stock for $1.9 million.

Federated's equity assets were $80.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, down $3.3 billion or 4% from $84.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and down $1.2 billion or 1% from $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2019 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund; Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund; Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund;  Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund; and Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund.

Federated's fixed-income assets were a record $65.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $0.4 billion or 1% from $65.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $0.7 billion or 1% from $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2019 on a net basis were Federated Bond Fund; Federated Municipal Ultrashort Fund; Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund; Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund; and Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund.

Money market assets were $359.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $95.1 billion or 36% from $264.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $26.2 billion or 8% from $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Money market fund assets were $261.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $78.2 billion or 43% from $183.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $29.9 billion or 13% from $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019.

Federated's money market separate account assets were $98.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $16.8 billion or 21% from $81.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and down $3.6 billion or 4% from $101.7 billion at June 30, 2019.

Financial Summary

Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018

Revenue increased $31.7 million or 10% primarily due to higher average money market assets. This increase in revenue was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets.

During Q3 2019, Federated derived 58% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 41% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $24.3 million or 11% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.6 million primarily due to an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.

Q3 2019 vs. Q2 2019

Revenue increased $18.9 million or 6% primarily due to higher average money market assets and an extra day of revenue in Q3 2019.

Operating expenses increased $14.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.1 million primarily due to an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.

YTD 2019 vs. YTD 2018

Revenue increased $140.4 million or 17% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue (which included performance fees of $4.2 million in 2019) for three quarters in 2019 as compared to one quarter in 2018 and higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.

For the first nine months of 2019, Federated derived 60% of its revenue from long-term assets (41% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 39% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $137.6 million or 23% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses for three quarters in 2019 as compared to one quarter in 2018 and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $36.4 million primarily due to the FX Forward Loss recorded in Q2 2018.

Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 844-602-0380 (domestic) or 862-298-0970 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2019 until Nov. 1, 2019 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 54018. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies, and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.

Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 10th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

###

1) Strategic Insight, Sept. 30, 2019. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2019.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

% Change
Q3 2018 to
Q3 2019


Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2019 to
Q3 2019


Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018


June 30, 2019

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$

232,106


$

217,036


7

%


$

220,669


5

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

64,216


49,855


29



57,968


11


Other service fees, net

44,018


41,725


5



42,842


3


Total Revenue

340,340


308,616


10



321,479


6









Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

112,247


103,092


9



107,248


5


Distribution

88,082


72,153


22



82,000


7


Systems and communications

13,353


12,213


9



12,111


10


Office and occupancy

10,855


9,332


16



11,066


(2)


Professional service fees

10,678


13,535


(21)



10,281


4


Advertising and promotional

4,102


4,502


(9)



4,697


(13)


Travel and related

4,158


4,622


(10)



4,459


(7)


Other

7,558


7,269


4



4,677


62


Total Operating Expenses

251,033


226,718


11



236,539


6


Operating Income

89,307


81,898


9



84,940


5









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

444


1,199


(63)



1,526


(71)


Debt expense

(1,239)


(1,602)


(23)



(1,332)


(7)


Other, net

8,264


2,240


269



(832)


NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

7,469


1,837


307



(638)


NM

Income before income taxes

96,776


83,735


16



84,302


15


Income tax provision

23,191


21,741


7



20,462


13


Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

73,585


61,994


19



63,840


15


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
subsidiaries

623


2,386


(74)



1,116


(44)


Net Income

$

72,962


$

59,608


22

%


$

62,724


16

%








Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted

$

0.72


$

0.59


22

%


$

0.62


16

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic and diluted

97,306


96,664




97,330



Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27


$

0.27




$

0.27



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2019, Sept. 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)





Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$

663,974


$

559,429


19

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

176,319


147,248


20


Other service fees, net

128,576


121,784


6


Total Revenue

968,869


828,461


17






Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

330,712


255,613


29


Distribution

247,713


214,098


16


Systems and communications

38,258


28,397


35


Office and occupancy

33,283


24,238


37


Professional service fees

31,445


32,443


(3)


Advertising and promotional

12,989


10,967


18


Travel and related

12,465


10,967


14


Other

16,868


9,412


79


Total Operating Expenses

723,733


586,135


23


Operating Income

245,136


242,326


1






Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

4,679


3,294


42


Debt expense

(3,971)


(4,363)


(9)


Other, net

7,756


(26,877)


129


Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

8,464


(27,946)


130


Income before income taxes

253,600


214,380


18


Income tax provision

61,564


53,713


15


Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

192,036


160,667


20


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
subsidiaries

1,804


1,906


(5)


Net Income

$

190,232


$

158,761


20

%





Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




Basic and diluted

$

1.88


$

1.57


20

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




Basic

97,211


97,013



Diluted

97,211


97,014



Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.81


$

0.79



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $7.3 million and $6.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$

309,005


$

190,490


  Other current assets

111,867


113,611


  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,133,370


1,149,247


  Other long-term assets

199,729


90,335


  Total Assets

$

1,753,971


$

1,543,683





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$

194,375


$

181,180


  Long-term debt

120,000


135,000


  Other long-term liabilities

289,607


187,869


  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

199,492


182,513


  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,229,969


1,144,458


  Treasury stock

(279,472)


(287,337)


  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

1,753,971


$

1,543,683


 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018


Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

Equity







Beginning assets

$

81,999


$

80,245


$

57,973



$

72,497


$

62,816


Sales1

5,182


4,812


3,757



15,130


9,681


Redemptions1

(6,384)


(4,404)


(5,288)



(16,714)


(15,624)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,202)


408


(1,531)



(1,584)


(5,943)


Net exchanges

(11)


191


(11)



193


64


Acquisition-related

0


0


24,700



0


24,700


Impact of foreign exchange2

(577)


4


0



(695)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

541


1,151


3,012



10,339


2,506


Ending assets

$

80,750


$

81,999


$

84,143



$

80,750


$

84,143









Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$

65,052


$

64,107


$

61,435



$

63,158


$

64,160


Sales1

4,805


5,193


5,163



15,414


14,826


Redemptions1

(5,418)


(5,181)


(4,418)



(16,940)


(15,946)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(613)


12


745



(1,526)


(1,120)


Net exchanges

10


(191)


2



(214)


(78)


Acquisition-related

0


0


2,732



0


2,732


Impact of foreign exchange2

(107)


(25)


0



(124)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

1,482


1,149


455



4,530


(325)


Ending assets

$

65,824


$

65,052


$

65,369



$

65,824


$

65,369









Alternative/Private Markets4







Beginning assets

$

17,917


$

17,854


$

292



$

18,318


$

366


Sales1

384


320


757



1,017


813


Redemptions1

(813)


(302)


(674)



(1,973)


(785)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(429)


18


83



(956)


28


Net exchanges

(61)


(1)


(2)



(64)


(3)


Acquisition-related

0


0


18,509



0


18,509


Impact of foreign exchange2

(560)


(435)


0



(608)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

289


481


(261)



466


(279)


Ending assets

$

17,156


$

17,917


$

18,621



$

17,156


$

18,621









Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$

4,213


$

4,259


$

4,730



$

4,093


$

5,014


Sales1

65


78


120



247


374


Redemptions1

(218)


(228)


(211)



(687)


(675)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(153)


(150)


(91)



(440)


(301)


Net exchanges

57


0


4



59


2


Acquisition-related

0


0


45



0


45


Market gains and (losses)3

23


104


102



428


30


Ending assets

$

4,140


$

4,213


$

4,790



$

4,140


$

4,790









Total Long-term Assets4







Beginning assets

$

169,181


$

166,465


$

124,430



$

158,066


$

132,356


Sales1

10,436


10,403


9,797



31,808


25,694


Redemptions1

(12,833)


(10,115)


(10,591)



(36,314)


(33,030)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,397)


288


(794)



(4,506)


(7,336)


Net exchanges

(5)


(1)


(7)



(26)


(15)


Acquisition-related

0


0


45,986



0


45,986


Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,244)


(456)


0



(1,427)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

2,335


2,885


3,308



15,763


1,932


Ending assets

$

167,870


$

169,181


$

172,923



$

167,870


$

172,923


1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.  Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses).

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.

4)

Ending assets includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


Sept. 30, 2019


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds2

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds2

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

43,443


$

38,556


$

42,084


$

22,968


$

11,400


$

6,517


$

4,019


$

194


$

100,946


$

68,235


Sales

2,669


2,513


3,971


834


200


184


60


5


6,900


3,536


Redemptions

(2,991)


(3,393)


(4,136)


(1,282)


(651)


(162)


(208)


(10)


(7,986)


(4,847)


Net sales (redemptions)

(322)


(880)


(165)


(448)


(451)


22


(148)


(5)


(1,086)


(1,311)


Net exchanges

(11)


0


15


(5)


(61)


0


57


0


0


(5)


Impact of foreign exchange3

(291)


(286)


(81)


(26)


(353)


(207)


0


0


(725)


(519)


Market gains and (losses)4

(244)


785


476


1,006


291


(2)


24


(1)


547


1,788


Ending assets

$

42,575


$

38,175


$

42,329


$

23,495


$

10,826


$

6,330


$

3,952


$

188


$

99,682


$

68,188














Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2019


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds2

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds2

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

36,584


$

35,913


$

40,490


$

22,668


$

11,365


$

6,953


$

3,920


$

173


$

92,359


$

65,707


Sales

9,128


6,002


12,266


3,148


695


322


235


12


22,324


9,484


Redemptions

(8,734)


(7,980)


(12,707)


(4,233)


(1,251)


(722)


(665)


(22)


(23,357)


(12,957)


Net sales (redemptions)

394


(1,978)


(441)


(1,085)


(556)


(400)


(430)


(10)


(1,033)


(3,473)


Net exchanges

193


0


(184)


(30)


(64)


0


59


0


4


(30)


Impact of foreign exchange3

(333)


(362)


(95)


(29)


(380)


(228)


0


0


(808)


(619)


Market gains and (losses)4

5,737


4,602


2,559


1,971


461


5


403


25


9,160


6,603


Ending assets

$

42,575


$

38,175


$

42,329


$

23,495


$

10,826


$

6,330


$

3,952


$

188


$

99,682


$

68,188


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.  For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Ending assets includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

3)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

4)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018


Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

Total Fund Assets1







Beginning assets

$

100,946


$

98,482


$

76,389



$

92,359


$

79,301


Sales

6,900


7,502


7,168



22,324


18,733


Redemptions

(7,986)


(7,020)


(7,405)



(23,357)


(21,986)


Net sales (redemptions)

(1,086)


482


(237)



(1,033)


(3,253)


Net exchanges

0


(1)


(4)



4


(13)


Acquisition-related

0


0


23,564



0


23,564


Impact of foreign exchange2

(725)


(331)


0



(808)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

547


2,314


1,725



9,160


1,838


Ending assets

$

99,682


$

100,946


$

101,437



$

99,682


$

101,437









Total Separate Account Assets4







Beginning assets

$

68,235


$

67,983


$

48,041



$

65,707


$

53,055


Sales5

3,536


2,901


2,629



9,484


6,961


Redemptions5

(4,847)


(3,095)


(3,186)



(12,957)


(11,044)


Net sales (redemptions)5

(1,311)


(194)


(557)



(3,473)


(4,083)


Net exchanges

(5)


0


(3)



(30)


(2)


Acquisition-related

0


0


22,422



0


22,422


Impact of foreign exchange2

(519)


(125)


0



(619)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

1,788


571


1,583



6,603


94


Ending assets

$

68,188


$

68,235


$

71,486



$

68,188


$

71,486









Total Long-term Assets1,4







Beginning assets

$

169,181


$

166,465


$

124,430



$

158,066


$

132,356


Sales5

10,436


10,403


9,797



31,808


25,694


Redemptions5

(12,833)


(10,115)


(10,591)



(36,314)


(33,030)


Net sales (redemptions)5

(2,397)


288


(794)



(4,506)


(7,336)


Net exchanges

(5)


(1)


(7)



(26)


(15)


Acquisition-related

0


0


45,986



0


45,986


Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,244)


(456)


0



(1,427)


0


Market gains and (losses)3

2,335


2,885


3,308



15,763


1,932


Ending assets

$

167,870


$

169,181


$

172,923



$

167,870


$

172,923


1)

Includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019,  June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.  Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses).

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.

4)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

5)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

 

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2018

By Asset Class






Equity

$

80,750


$

81,999


$

80,245


$

72,497


$

84,143


Fixed-income

65,824


65,052


64,107


63,158


65,369


Alternative / private markets1

17,156


17,917


17,854


18,318


18,621


Multi-asset

4,140


4,213


4,259


4,093


4,790


Total long-term assets

167,870


169,181


166,465


158,066


172,923


Money market

359,292


333,066


318,413


301,794


264,233


Total Managed Assets

$

527,162


$

502,247


$

484,878


$

459,860


$

437,156








By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$

42,575


$

43,443


$

42,057


$

36,584


$

43,578


Fixed-income

42,329


42,084


41,189


40,490


41,817


Alternative / private markets1

10,826


11,400


11,164


11,365


11,457


Multi-asset

3,952


4,019


4,072


3,920


4,585


Total long-term assets

99,682


100,946


98,482


92,359


101,437


Money market

261,215


231,321


214,764


208,480


182,966


Total Fund Assets

$

360,897


$

332,267


$

313,246


$

300,839


$

284,403


Separate Accounts:






Equity

$

38,175


$

38,556


$

38,188


$

35,913


$

40,565


Fixed-income

23,495


22,968


22,918


22,668


23,552


Alternative / private markets

6,330


6,517


6,690


6,953


7,164


Multi-asset

188


194


187


173


205


Total long-term assets

68,188


68,235


67,983


65,707


71,486


Money market

98,077


101,745


103,649


93,314


81,267


Total Separate Account Assets

$

166,265


$

169,980


$

171,632


$

159,021


$

152,753


Total Managed Assets

$

527,162


$

502,247


$

484,878


$

459,860


$

437,156


1)

Includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019,  Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2018

By Asset Class






Equity

$

82,027


$

80,819


$

77,554


$

78,084


$

84,262


Fixed-income

65,074


64,913


64,167


63,881


64,750


Alternative / private markets1

17,407


17,772


18,311


18,410


18,504


Multi-asset

4,167


4,225


4,225


4,449


4,805


Total long-term assets

168,675


167,729


164,257


164,824


172,321


Money market

349,313


325,527


311,150


278,885


261,571


Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

517,988


$

493,256


$

475,407


$

443,709


$

433,892








By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$

43,077


$

42,571


$

40,217


$

39,871


$

43,473


Fixed-income

41,958


41,652


41,095


41,088


41,501


Alternative / private markets1

11,035


11,146


11,545


11,351


11,109


Multi-asset

3,978


4,034


4,042


4,268


4,598


Total long-term assets

100,048


99,403


96,899


96,578


100,681


Money market

249,846


222,282


209,260


194,009


179,562


Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

349,894


$

321,685


$

306,159


$

290,587


$

280,243


Separate Accounts:






Equity

$

38,950


$

38,248


$

37,337


$

38,213


$

40,789


Fixed-income

23,116


23,261


23,072


22,793


23,249


Alternative / private markets

6,372


6,626


6,766


7,059


7,395


Multi-asset

189


191


183


181


207


Total long-term assets

68,627


68,326


67,358


68,246


71,640


Money market

99,467


103,245


101,890


84,876


82,009


Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

168,094


$

171,571


$

169,248


$

153,122


$

153,649


Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

517,988


$

493,256


$

475,407


$

443,709


$

433,892


1)

The average balance includes $8.1 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.2 billion for the quarters ended Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018 respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Nine Months Ended

(in millions)


Sept. 30, 2019


Sept. 30, 2018

By Asset Class





Equity


$

80,133



$

68,212


Fixed-income


64,718



63,312


Alternative / private markets1


17,830



6,393


Multi-asset


4,206



4,869


Total long-term assets


166,887



142,786


Money market


328,664



263,162


Total Avg. Managed Assets


$

495,551



$

405,948







By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$

41,955



$

36,022


Fixed-income


41,568



40,907


Alternative / private markets1


11,243



3,928


Multi-asset


4,018



4,650


Total long-term assets


98,784



85,507


Money market


227,130



179,100


Total Avg. Fund Assets


$

325,914



$

264,607


Separate Accounts:





Equity


$

38,178



$

32,190


Fixed-income


23,150



22,405


Alternative / private markets


6,587



2,465


Multi-asset


188



219


Total long-term assets


68,103



57,279


Money market


101,534



84,062


Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$

169,637



$

141,341


Total Avg. Managed Assets


$

495,551



$

405,948


1)

The average balance includes $8.2 billion and $2.7 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-investors-inc-reports-third-quarter-2019-earnings-300945208.html

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

