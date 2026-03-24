FedEx Aktie

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WKN: 912029 / ISIN: US31428X1063

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24.03.2026 13:52:37

FedEx Introduces FedEx SameDay Local To Offer Faster Delivery Options To Customers

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX), Tuesday announced the launch of of FedEx SameDay Local, a delivery offering designed to provide speedier and more convenient options to customers.

Under this new offering, the company has collaborated with OneRail to let shoppers choose two-hour or end-of-day delivery directly at checkout.

Following the selection, orders are then automatically matched to the appropriate vehicle and driver, dispatched quickly, and tracked with live updates from pickup to delivery.

Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio at FedEx, said, "FedEx SameDay Local will provide our customers with a scaled solution to give the delivery options customers want, without adding complexity to their operations—all backed by the confidence of working with FedEx."

In the pre-market hours, FDX is trading at $357.23, up 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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