FedEx Aktie
WKN: 912029 / ISIN: US31428X1063
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14.03.2026 22:15:00
FedEx Just Took UPS's Spot as the Biggest U.S. Parcel Firm. Which Stock is a Smarter Buy in 2026?
Size can be important for many businesses because economies of scale are important in some industries. That is true in the parcel delivery business, where FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are fierce rivals. It's notable that FedEx's market cap just surpassed UPS's, but that alone isn't enough to distinguish between these two industry leaders. Here's a closer look at which of these two stocks is the smarter buy in 2026.FedEx's market cap is around $83 billion. UPS' market cap is also around $83 billion. What's really notable here is that UPS' market cap has declined by 40% over the past five years while FedEx's market cap has increased by 15%. The divergence between these two industrial stocks is the real story, as Wall Street clearly believes that UPS isn't as valuable a business as it once was.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu FedEx Corp.
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12.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel FedEx-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in FedEx von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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05.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel FedEx-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein FedEx-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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05.03.26
|US-Gericht: Unternehmen haben Anspruch auf Zoll-Rückzahlung (dpa-AFX)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: FedEx stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier FedEx-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in FedEx von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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24.02.26
|FedEx-Aktie freundlich: Klage auf Zoll-Rückerstattung gegen US-Regierung eingereicht (dpa-AFX)
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24.02.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP: Versandriese Fedex klagt auf Rückerstattung von Trump-Zöllen (dpa-AFX)
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24.02.26
|WDH: Versandriese Fedex klagt auf Rückerstattung von Trump-Zöllen (dpa-AFX)