FedEx Aktie
WKN: 912029 / ISIN: US31428X1063
|
09.04.2026 07:17:59
FedEx Pilots Reach Tentative Labor Deal
(RTTNews) - Air Line Pilots Association, representing pilots at FedEx Corp. (FDX), a transportation, e-commerce, and business services company, on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement with FedEx on an amended collective bargaining agreement following mediated negotiations.
The agreement was reached during discussions conducted under the supervision of the National Mediation Board.
The tentative agreement will be presented to the FedEx Master Executive Council for review.
If approved for distribution, the agreement will be subject to a ratification vote by FedEx pilots.
Capt. Jose Nieves, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council, said the agreement follows lengthy and intensive mediation, with the next step being MEC review and providing pilots with details to evaluate the terms.
On Wednesday, FedEx closed trading 4.60% higher at $373.43 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after hours, the stock traded 0.17% lesser at $372.80.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FedEx Corp.
|
02.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier FedEx-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in FedEx von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel FedEx-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in FedEx von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Fedex auf 446 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
20.03.26
|FedEx-Aktie überzeugt: Umbaufortschritte treiben Ergebnisse nach oben (dpa-AFX)
|
20.03.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Sparprogramm und Netzumbau: Fedex erhöht Gewinnprognose - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
|
20.03.26
|ROUNDUP/Sparprogramm und Netzumbau: Fedex erhöht Gewinnprognose - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
20.03.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Fedex auf 432 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
19.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel FedEx-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein FedEx-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu FedEx Corp.
|23.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|FedEx Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|FedEx Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|FedEx Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|FedEx Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|FedEx Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.12.25
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FedEx Corp.
|318,60
|-0,13%