|
13.05.2024 16:01:00
Fed’s Jefferson says slowing progress on inflation is ‘a source of concern’
The slowing progress on inflation in the first quarter is disappointing, but the healthy labor market allows the Federal Reserve to maintain downward pressure on demand until price pressures cool, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson said on Monday.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!