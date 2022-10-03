Feeling Overwhelmed? World Mental Health Day Observed October 10

Digital Wellness Expert Mark Ostach Shares 3 Ways to Find Freedom In Your Digital Day

DETROIT, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling overwhelmed? You're not alone. According to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans feel like there is a constant stream of crises coming from our digital news feeds.

Digital Wellness author and speaker Mark Ostach , who works with Fortune 500 companies, said World Mental Health Day should serve as a wakeup call for lifestyle changes to improve our mental health.

Take a 3-Day Challenge to help you find freedom in your digital day.

"The hybrid workplace, pandemic, and struggling economy have compounded our sense of overwhelm and the digital demands of our day make things even more complicated," Ostach said.

According to Ostach, the digital calories we consume and what we do and view online, directly impact our health. With the average person spending approximately 17 hours per week online , we need to be mindful of how this shapes our thoughts, relationships, and overall mental wellbeing.

"What we learned during the pandemic is people suffered tremendous stress which was deepened by the isolation of being disconnected from one another. Today is an opportunity to recognize the importance of mental health and how much our digital life shapes our overall health."

As a member of the Digital Wellness Collective, a global trade organization for digital wellness experts and organizations, Ostach is on a mission to teach people healthy digital habits so they can improve their digital wellness and create more meaningful connections with things in life that matter most.

"As time online increases, we need to be more creative on how we create space for movement and margin from our digital life," said Ostach.

Ostach is offering a 3-Day Challenge to help you find freedom in your digital day:

The H.A.L.T Method

When we are feeling overwhelmed from our digital day, ask yourself, "Am I Hungry, Angry, Lonely, or Tired?

Turn Down Techniques

Turn down the noise of being overwhelmed by engaging in a brief activity that is Fast, Easy, Flexible, Fun and Free. Examples include walking, listening to music or washing dishes.

Start Your Day With Sacred Space

Don't start your day snuggling with your phone in bed doom scrolling. Go analog for the first 10 minutes and engage in a routine that brings joy to your morning.

