Feeling the heat: how extreme weather is pushing up UK home insurance costs

Subsidence claims rise as climate crisis causes heatwaves, storms and floodingRecord temperatures, flash floods, storms – the UK’s weather is becoming more extreme , and it is having an impact on our homes. Last summer’s heatwave caused subsidence cases to triple at one major insurer, and experts say that the damage wrought by wild weather could mean we all end up paying more for home insurance.Data from Halifax Home Insurance shared with Observer Cash gives an insight into the effect of the hot weather on UK homes. The number of subsidence cases it received in August and September last year was three times the typical monthly average, while across 2022 it received 45% more claims than the previous year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel