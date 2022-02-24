|
24.02.2022 01:00:00
Fefferman and Le Gall win Frontiers of Knowledge award for solving fundamental mathematical problems
The fourteenth BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Basic Sciences recognized the contributions of Charles Fefferman and Jean-François Le Gall to mathematical analysis and probability theory, two domains that have applications in multiple fields, from the behavior of fluids to quantum mechanics and the properties of graphene.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
