Feintuch Communications Launches New Practice Supporting Start-ups and Challenger Brands in Consumer Electronics

B2b and b2c markets include AV, gaming and home automation

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology public relations firm Feintuch Communications is launching a new practice focused on supporting start-ups, emerging companies and challenger brands in the consumer electronics market, covering everything from AV to gaming to home automation.

The new unit, to be managed by Doug Wright, vice president, and Henry Feintuch, president, will provide a customized package of PR services for b2b and b2c companies on a limited budget seeking to build or expand market awareness.

Service packages will include messaging, website copy, media training, proactive media relations, press releases, analyst relations, speaking platforms and awards/honors support.

"Our team is highly experienced in working with start-up companies and challenger brands and their unique needs," said Henry Feintuch. "Given the uncertainty of the economy, we've created a lower-cost, special package of essential entry-level services designed to help launch or propel them."

Companies signing up for the six-month entry level service will have their campaigns managed hands-on by practitioners with at least 25 years' industry experience.

"We've also created a CES starter package for first-time exhibitors. The Feintuch team has decades of combined CES experience; we know how to reach media like no other team," said Doug Wright. "Yes, we'll cover the bases with a comprehensive media strategy and onsite support, but we'll also come up with budget-friendly ways to deliver ROI and get companies in front of reporters."

The Feintuch team's collective brand experience is strong across many sectors and includes Sony, Sharp, Samsung, Yamaha, Kenwood, BellSouth, Monster, Canon, Sonance, Verizon Wireless, Rockstar Games, Legrand, ZeeVee, Atlona and Silicon Line.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications ( www.feintuchcommunications.com ), based in New York City, is an award-winning technology public relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, analyst relations, advertising/marketing, financial and investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance ( www.PRWorldAlliance.com ), the firm specializes in b2b and b2c programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

