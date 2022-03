Female professors call for rethink on planned UK pension cuts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Academics voice ‘deep concern’ proposed cuts will have disproportionate effect on womenHundreds of female professors working in UK higher education have joined forces to write to university bosses urging them to abandon planned cuts to pensions, arguing they will have a disproportionately damaging impact on female academics.More than 800 of the most senior women working in the sector have signed a letter that has been sent to Universities UK, the umbrella organisation representing higher education institutions, voicing their “deep concern” and calling for a last-minute rethink. Continue reading...