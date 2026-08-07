Femasys Aktie
WKN DE: A3CYX9 / ISIN: US31447E1055
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07.08.2026 19:05:03
Femasys Stock Falls 11% Over Announcement Of $30 Mln Private Placement
(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares fell $0.33, or 11.07 percent, to $2.65 on Friday, after the biomedical company announced a $30 million private placement with accredited investors, led by Nantahala Capital and joined by Rosalind Advisors and members of the company's management team.
The stock opened at $3.11 and traded between $2.29 and $3.14 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $2.29 to $22.20. Trading volume reached 0.55 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 0.07 million shares.
Under the agreement, Femasys will sell 9.37 million shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants, together with accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of 18.75 million shares. The securities were priced at $3.20 per share (or $3.1999 per pre-funded warrant), with accompanying warrants exercisable at $2.95 per share. If all warrants are exercised for cash, the company could receive up to an additional $60 million in proceeds.
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