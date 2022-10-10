|
FEMSA completes acquisition of Valora
Valora Holding AG
Media release
Initiation of squeeze-out and delisting procedures for Valora shares
Monterrey, Mexico / Muttenz, Switzerland, October 10, 2022 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) today announces the settlement of its public tender offer (Offer) by FEMSAs wholly-owned subsidiary Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., for all publicly held registered shares of Valora Holding AG (Valora; SIX: VALN). As expected, the transaction was completed successfully on October 7, 2022.
FEMSA currently holds 97.77% of the share capital of Valora and intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and request the cancellation of the remaining publicly held shares. FEMSA further intends to delist the Valora shares from trading on SIX Swiss Exchange.
Daniel Alberto Rodríguez Cofré, CEO of FEMSA, comments: We are excited to have completed the acquisition of Valora as it marks the beginning of our fruitful joint future. I would like to thank our employees and other key stakeholders who have shown their support throughout the acquisition process. We look forward to further expanding on Valoras successful strategy with the continued support of Valoras management and team members to jointly develop the European market leader in convenience stores and food service.
Michael Mueller, CEO of Valora, adds: Today marks another milestone in the history of Valora. We will further reinforce our already strong European market position as part of a larger, global organization. Joining forces with FEMSA will allow us to accelerate our growth-oriented strategy in the convenience store and food service business as well as boost our capacity for innovation and digitalization. I look forward to capturing the multitude of opportunities facilitated by this transaction.
About FEMSA
More information is available at www.femsa.com.
More information is available at www.valora.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "aims", "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "should" or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include or describe matters that are not historical facts or which may not otherwise be provable by reference to past events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and/or depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.
Legal Disclaimers
Important Additional Information
Certain Offer Restrictions
According to Swiss law, Valora shares tendered into the Offer may not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain circumstances, in particular in case a competing offer for the Valora shares is launched.
The tender offer is subject to the requirements of Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including amendments to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, extensions of the tender offer, purchases outside of the tender offer and minimum offer period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the offer prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
The tender offer is not addressed to shareholders of Valora whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the tender offer.
