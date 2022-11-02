|
02.11.2022 07:00:26
FEMSA initiated proceedings to have the remaining free float of Valora shares cancelled
|
Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
With the completion of the public tender offer by its wholly-owned subsidiary Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., on 7 October 2022 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA"; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) reached a holding of 97.77% of the share capital of Valora Holding AG ("Valora"; SIX: VALN). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FEMSA has since exceeded the threshold of 98% of the share capital and votes. As a result, on 1 November 2022 FEMSA, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, initiated proceedings before the competent court to have the remaining free float of Valora share cancelled.
Upon completion of this process the remaining Valora shareholders will receive a cash settlement equivalent to the tender price of CHF 260.00 per share. Cancellation proceedings generally take five to six months.
As FEMSA announced in the Offer Prospectus of 26 July 2022, Valora will now apply to SIX Swiss Exchange AG to have Valora shares delisted with effect from the date on which the cancellation ruling takes effect and to be released from certain information and publicity regulations set out in the Listing Rules for the period up to the date of the delisting.
This ad hoc announcement is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.
About Valora
More information is available at www.valora.com.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
1476881 02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
