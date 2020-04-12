FEN Learning Introduces The Prepared Parent, a Daily Newsletter for Parents at Home With Kids, a Collaboration Between FamilyEducation and TeacherVision

BOSTON, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FamilyEducation, a millennial parenting destination and one of the longest-standing parenting sites on the web, and TeacherVision, a monthly subscription resource that offers innovative and reputable resources and thought leadership for K-12 teachers, have partnered to create a daily newsletter and resources for parents and teachers. The Prepared Parent is a daily newsletter with everything you need to adapt and adjust to parenting and teaching at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Each day a team of experts will bring you a rundown of everything you need to teach the kids, stay sane, and maybe even thrive during this challenging time.

"The Prepared Parent gives parents what they need during this unprecedented time to succeed in their new role as teacher-parents with the unique perspective and expertise of real teachers and educators," says Katie Galgano, Head of Content at FamilyEducation. "As your partner in parenting, our aim is to help take the guesswork out of homeschooling and provide you with enough resources to keep the kids learning and entertained, while also focusing on self-care and emotional needs."

"Strong parent-teacher communication and collaboration is essential in supporting our students to learn and reach their academic potential," says Julie Mason, Head of Content at TeacherVision. "Parents and teachers are being asked to collaborate in new ways as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures. Both parents and teachers are facing new and unprecedented challenges.TeacherVision and FamilyEducation brought our team of parenting and education experts together in order to gather the best resources for kids and parents to not just survive during this time, but thrive. The Prepared Parent is a daily email that supports parent-teacher collaboration and provides everything needed to continue our children's education."

The Prepared Parent focuses on four main topics: Teach, Play, Cope, and Pause. Here's what you can expect to see each day:

Teach: lesson plans, printable worksheets, sample schedules, activities, and tips from veteran teachers

Play: games, crafts, activities, printable fun, and advice from homeschooling parents

Cope: self-care and social-emotional learning resources, mindfulness tips, and strategies for managing stress and anxiety

Pause: sanity savers, content that isn't related to COVID-19, quizzes, bite-sized fun and entertaining tips and ideas

All resources have been created by members of TeacherVision's Advisory Board made up of veteran teachers and seasoned professionals, and fellow parents and parent experts that make up the FamilyEducation Editorial Team.

To sign up for the email newsletter, visit: https://www.familyeducation.com/the-prepared-parent

FamilyEducation and TeacherVision are both part of the FEN Learning family of educational and reference sites for parents, teachers and students.

About FamilyEducation :

FamilyEducation is your partner in parenting. Whether you're preparing for pregnancy (yay!) or raising teens (yikes!), we have the answer to life's daily parenting conundrums.

Each month, more than 1.5 million parents turn to FamilyEducation as their partner in parenting. As one of the longest-standing parenting sites on the web and a millennial parenting destination, FamilyEducation.com has been a trusted leader in parenting and pregnancy since 1996.

About TeacherVision :

For more than 15 years, TeacherVision has equipped a community of millions of educators across the globe with certified, expertly curated teaching resources designed to help their students succeed.

In addition to thousands of printables, graphic organizers, assessment forms, quizzes, and activities, we offer teacher-tested (and approved!) classroom management tools, lesson plans, bulletin board ideas, whiteboard-compatible digital books, and hundreds of supplementary videos. Whether you're looking for a kindergarten art project or a high school math lesson, you'll always find it at TeacherVision.com.

